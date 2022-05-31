Tier Lists

Awaken Chaos Era tier list of best characters and a reroll guide

By Cristina Mesesan
|
iOS + Android
| Awaken Chaos Era
Awaken Chaos Era tier list of best characters and a reroll guide

Left Arrow
0/4
Right Arrow

If your goal is to find out who the best characters are in the game, then our Awaken Chaos Era tier list will most certainly come in handy. We've ranked every single hero in the game released to this day by taking into account its strength and usability, so if you're just starting out, then make sure to reroll as well in order to have the best start possible. 

Since not all the heroes in the game are extremely strong, you need to be pretty careful where you invest your resources. The Awaken Chaos Era tier list we created will help you pick based on the rarity of the heroes, so if you got a certain character from the gacha, we'll help you figure out whether it's good or not, no matter its rarity.

The best heroes in Awaken Chaos Era

It shouldn't come as a surprise that some heroes easily land in the S tier, while others - while they might appear good - only rank below that. If we take Brand, for instance, he's a Legendary hero who is extremely viable for any of the game's content, no matter if it's PvE, PvP, or dungeons. Other characters, like Gangelo are also top tier, but that's because he's one of the best at dealing with bosses or dungeons (despite his Arena and PvE clearing not being the best). 

We took all these into account when ranking the heroes, so we recommend that you use and enhance the heroes sitting in the S tier and A tier before you move on to the options in the lower tiers. 

Since our Awaken Chaos Era tier list is going to cover all the characters, make sure to use the quick links below to check out the specific tier you're interested in. Also, don't forget about the reroll guide in case you're just starting out.

Legendary | Epic | Elite

Reroll Guide

Note: We didn't rank the Rare and Common heroes, because you will most likely only use them for the very few initial stages - after your first few pulls you will never use a Rare or Common hero again, so naturally they'll end up somewhere in D tier.
Click Here To View The List »

1
Awaken Chaos Era Legendary characters tier list

S Tier

Image

Name

Element

Role
Blackhorn Water Support
Brand Fire Defense
Gangelo Wood Offense
Mytheasia Wood Support

A Tier

Image

Name

Affinity

Role
Brand the Brilliant Light Offense
Ciara Water Offense
Crazed Urzag Light Offense
Evelyn Firstdawn Light Support
Evera Wood Offense
Flarence Fire Support
Hydrissea Water Offense
Mulhex Water Offense
Valeria Fire Offense
Yolanda Wood Support

B Tier

Image

Name

Affinity

Role
Bachelard Fire Offense
Boolin Wood Offense
Corrupt Orakh Dark Offense
Garrell Fire Offense
Urion Light Offense
Ztlin Fire Support
Godfery Wood Support
Hector Fire Offense
Imogen Dark Offense
Opal Water Offense
Siress Fire Offense
Tashir Water Support
Tia Water Control

C Tier

Image

Name

Affinity

Role
Abaddon Dark Offense
Balberith Fire Offense
Dark Dragon Asrina Dark Offense
Darkened Nicklaus Dark Offense
Desmond Wood Offense
Gubeg Wood Offense
Lydia Water Offense
Nicklaus Light Offense
Savanna Wood Offense

2
Awaken Chaos Era Epic characters tier list

S Tier

Image

Name

Element

Role
Hakrin Water Defense
Nathalia Water Offense
Santis Water Offense
Zatlux Wood Offense

A Tier

Image

Name

Affinity

Role
Antinua Wood Offense
Edicris Wood Offense
Jacob Fire Offense
Jonathan Water Offense
Lunar Melizza Light Control
Marian Shadowblood Dark Offense
Orakh Fire Offense
Vance Wood Offense
William Water Support
Windstrex Wood Support

B Tier

Image

Name

Affinity

Role
Andre Water Offense
Asrina Fire Offense
Bruszakk Fire Defense
Celestial Kane Light Defense
Earendil Wood Offense
Hassel Fire Defense
Kane Wood Defense
Kyle Water Support
Lordrec Water Defense
Melizza Fire Offense
MogNar Fire Offense
Myla Water Control
Okubi Wood Support
Rickard Wood Defense
Scarlett Fire Offense
Sylan Wood Support
Thomas Fire Offense
Urzag Wood Offense
Virgil Water Control

C Tier

Image

Name

Affinity

Role
Borden Fire Offense
Ghajar Wood Offense
Harbeg Fire Offense
Helmar Water Offense
Hugh Wood Offense
Lightwing Zachary Wood Offense

3
Awaken Chaos Era Elite characters tier list

S Tier

Image

Name

Element

Role
Charles Water Defense
Rodira Wood Support
Rogge Wood Defense
Valuk Wood Offense

A Tier

Image

Name

Affinity

Role
Connor Fire Support
Hulens Dark Offense
Joseph Water Support

B Tier

Image

Name

Affinity

Role
Abbott Water Support
Agzul Dark Offense
Anna Wood Defense
Cece Wood Support
Celine Water Offense
Elson Fire Offense
Evelyn Fire Offense
Freya Wood Support
Kaluk Wood Offense
Marian Fire Support
Mary Light Support
Mulago Water Control
Ravyn Dark Offense
Rujago Water Defense
Zachary Fire Offense

C Tier

Image

Name

Affinity

Role
Barack Water Offense
Dulov Wood Defense
Maluk Fire Offense
Muudos Fire Offense
Rourke Water Defense
Tuzago Wood Control
Vidar Wood Defense
Vught Water Offense

4
Awaken Chaos Era reroll guide

In order to reroll in Awaken Chaos Era, simply follow the steps below. It's a pretty simple process, and it doesn't even require you to reinstall the game. Before we check out the actual process of resetting your account, make sure you played the game all the way through to stage 2-8 in order to unlock the summon feature.

After you have summoned, you can decide whether or not you want to keep the units or reset your account entirely. We recommend that you get at least one Legendary and one "decent" Epic hero before you start progressing further.

How to reroll in Awaken Chaos Era

  • Head over to the game's Settings
  • Tap on Account and then select Data Reset - this will reset your account entirely, even if you are already logged in with your Google or Facebook account
  • Tap on Confirm and then type in your profile name (your IGN) in the window that pops up
  • Tap once again on Confirm and restart the game. Your account should be back to level 1, and you can once again play through the tutorial and stages to try your luck with the gacha again.

Which units should you pull?

Since there are a few different gachas, we recommend that you go for one of the following Legendary heroes:

  • Mytheasia
  • Hydrissea
  • Evera

And the following Epic heroes:

  • Windstrex
  • Hakrin
  • Nathalia
  • Santis
  • Zatlux

You might also be interested in:

Left Arrow
0/4
Right Arrow