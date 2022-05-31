Awaken Chaos Era tier list of best characters and a reroll guide
| Awaken Chaos Era
If your goal is to find out who the best characters are in the game, then our Awaken Chaos Era tier list will most certainly come in handy. We've ranked every single hero in the game released to this day by taking into account its strength and usability, so if you're just starting out, then make sure to reroll as well in order to have the best start possible.
Since not all the heroes in the game are extremely strong, you need to be pretty careful where you invest your resources. The Awaken Chaos Era tier list we created will help you pick based on the rarity of the heroes, so if you got a certain character from the gacha, we'll help you figure out whether it's good or not, no matter its rarity.
The best heroes in Awaken Chaos EraIt shouldn't come as a surprise that some heroes easily land in the S tier, while others - while they might appear good - only rank below that. If we take Brand, for instance, he's a Legendary hero who is extremely viable for any of the game's content, no matter if it's PvE, PvP, or dungeons. Other characters, like Gangelo are also top tier, but that's because he's one of the best at dealing with bosses or dungeons (despite his Arena and PvE clearing not being the best).
We took all these into account when ranking the heroes, so we recommend that you use and enhance the heroes sitting in the S tier and A tier before you move on to the options in the lower tiers.
Since our Awaken Chaos Era tier list is going to cover all the characters, make sure to use the quick links below to check out the specific tier you're interested in. Also, don't forget about the reroll guide in case you're just starting out.
Legendary | Epic | Elite
Reroll Guide
Note: We didn't rank the Rare and Common heroes, because you will most likely only use them for the very few initial stages - after your first few pulls you will never use a Rare or Common hero again, so naturally they'll end up somewhere in D tier.
1
Awaken Chaos Era Legendary characters tier list
|
S Tier
|
Image
|
Name
|
Element
|
Role
|Blackhorn
|Water
|Support
|Brand
|Fire
|Defense
|Gangelo
|Wood
|Offense
|Mytheasia
|Wood
|Support
|
A Tier
|
Image
|
Name
|
Affinity
|
Role
|Brand the Brilliant
|Light
|Offense
|Ciara
|Water
|Offense
|Crazed Urzag
|Light
|Offense
|Evelyn Firstdawn
|Light
|Support
|Evera
|Wood
|Offense
|Flarence
|Fire
|Support
|Hydrissea
|Water
|Offense
|Mulhex
|Water
|Offense
|Valeria
|Fire
|Offense
|Yolanda
|Wood
|Support
|
B Tier
|
Image
|
Name
|
Affinity
|
Role
|Bachelard
|Fire
|Offense
|Boolin
|Wood
|Offense
|Corrupt Orakh
|Dark
|Offense
|Garrell
|Fire
|Offense
|Urion
|Light
|Offense
|Ztlin
|Fire
|Support
|Godfery
|Wood
|Support
|Hector
|Fire
|Offense
|Imogen
|Dark
|Offense
|Opal
|Water
|Offense
|Siress
|Fire
|Offense
|Tashir
|Water
|Support
|Tia
|Water
|Control
|
C Tier
|
Image
|
Name
|
Affinity
|
Role
|Abaddon
|Dark
|Offense
|Balberith
|Fire
|Offense
|Dark Dragon Asrina
|Dark
|Offense
|Darkened Nicklaus
|Dark
|Offense
|Desmond
|Wood
|Offense
|Gubeg
|Wood
|Offense
|Lydia
|Water
|Offense
|Nicklaus
|Light
|Offense
|Savanna
|Wood
|Offense
2
Awaken Chaos Era Epic characters tier list
|
S Tier
|
Image
|
Name
|
Element
|
Role
|Hakrin
|Water
|Defense
|Nathalia
|Water
|Offense
|Santis
|Water
|Offense
|Zatlux
|Wood
|Offense
|
A Tier
|
Image
|
Name
|
Affinity
|
Role
|Antinua
|Wood
|Offense
|Edicris
|Wood
|Offense
|Jacob
|Fire
|Offense
|Jonathan
|Water
|Offense
|Lunar Melizza
|Light
|Control
|Marian Shadowblood
|Dark
|Offense
|Orakh
|Fire
|Offense
|Vance
|Wood
|Offense
|William
|Water
|Support
|Windstrex
|Wood
|Support
|
B Tier
|
Image
|
Name
|
Affinity
|
Role
|Andre
|Water
|Offense
|Asrina
|Fire
|Offense
|Bruszakk
|Fire
|Defense
|Celestial Kane
|Light
|Defense
|Earendil
|Wood
|Offense
|Hassel
|Fire
|Defense
|Kane
|Wood
|Defense
|Kyle
|Water
|Support
|Lordrec
|Water
|Defense
|Melizza
|Fire
|Offense
|MogNar
|Fire
|Offense
|Myla
|Water
|Control
|Okubi
|Wood
|Support
|Rickard
|Wood
|Defense
|Scarlett
|Fire
|Offense
|Sylan
|Wood
|Support
|Thomas
|Fire
|Offense
|Urzag
|Wood
|Offense
|Virgil
|Water
|Control
|
C Tier
|
Image
|
Name
|
Affinity
|
Role
|Borden
|Fire
|Offense
|Ghajar
|Wood
|Offense
|Harbeg
|Fire
|Offense
|Helmar
|Water
|Offense
|Hugh
|Wood
|Offense
|Lightwing Zachary
|Wood
|Offense
3
Awaken Chaos Era Elite characters tier list
|
S Tier
|
Image
|
Name
|
Element
|
Role
|Charles
|Water
|Defense
|Rodira
|Wood
|Support
|Rogge
|Wood
|Defense
|Valuk
|Wood
|Offense
|
A Tier
|
Image
|
Name
|
Affinity
|
Role
|Connor
|Fire
|Support
|Hulens
|Dark
|Offense
|Joseph
|Water
|Support
|
B Tier
|
Image
|
Name
|
Affinity
|
Role
|Abbott
|Water
|Support
|Agzul
|Dark
|Offense
|Anna
|Wood
|Defense
|Cece
|Wood
|Support
|Celine
|Water
|Offense
|Elson
|Fire
|Offense
|Evelyn
|Fire
|Offense
|Freya
|Wood
|Support
|Kaluk
|Wood
|Offense
|Marian
|Fire
|Support
|Mary
|Light
|Support
|Mulago
|Water
|Control
|Ravyn
|Dark
|Offense
|Rujago
|Water
|Defense
|Zachary
|Fire
|Offense
|
C Tier
|
Image
|
Name
|
Affinity
|
Role
|Barack
|Water
|Offense
|Dulov
|Wood
|Defense
|Maluk
|Fire
|Offense
|Muudos
|Fire
|Offense
|Rourke
|Water
|Defense
|Tuzago
|Wood
|Control
|Vidar
|Wood
|Defense
|Vught
|Water
|Offense
4
Awaken Chaos Era reroll guide
In order to reroll in Awaken Chaos Era, simply follow the steps below. It's a pretty simple process, and it doesn't even require you to reinstall the game. Before we check out the actual process of resetting your account, make sure you played the game all the way through to stage 2-8 in order to unlock the summon feature.
After you have summoned, you can decide whether or not you want to keep the units or reset your account entirely. We recommend that you get at least one Legendary and one "decent" Epic hero before you start progressing further.
How to reroll in Awaken Chaos Era
- Head over to the game's Settings
- Tap on Account and then select Data Reset - this will reset your account entirely, even if you are already logged in with your Google or Facebook account
- Tap on Confirm and then type in your profile name (your IGN) in the window that pops up
- Tap once again on Confirm and restart the game. Your account should be back to level 1, and you can once again play through the tutorial and stages to try your luck with the gacha again.
Which units should you pull?Since there are a few different gachas, we recommend that you go for one of the following Legendary heroes:
- Mytheasia
- Hydrissea
- Evera
And the following Epic heroes:
- Windstrex
- Hakrin
- Nathalia
- Santis
- Zatlux
You might also be interested in: