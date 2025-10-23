Avalar Raid of Shadow codes (October 2025)

Time to buff up your roster of heroes with these Avalar Raid of Shadow codes, as the Diamonds you get can boost your luck in the gacha!

In Avalar: Raid of Shadows you basically have one, simple task: Eliminate enemies. You must assemble a 4-member team and then start challenging levels of increasing difficulty, one by one. It is, of course, a given that you must upgrade your heroes, because otherwise you'll get obliterated.

That's why you will need Gold - as upgrades cost you Gold and Hero's EXP scrolls - which is where our Avalar: Raid of Shadow codes come in.

I'm always happy when developers decide to include a code system for additional rewards. They really help when progress is a little bit slow (or directly proportional to your power), and since I am not someone who likes to spend money on whatever I'm playing, they're perfect.

But that's beside the point - when you redeem these, you can not only get Gold, but diamonds too. Diamonds are great if you want to try your luck in the gacha: The best use of your Diamonds. It's how you unlock new heroes, which are essential to forming up the strongest party of heroes (we've got a handy Avalar: Raid of Shadow tier list to help you with that too).

So, let's take a look at the freebies then, shall we?

Active Avalar: Raid of Shadow codes

OCTGFC - 500 Diamonds

- 500 Diamonds KSRKKM - 500 Diamonds, 1000 Gold

- 500 Diamonds, 1000 Gold SEPTEM - 500 Diamonds

Expired

YPF44K

How to redeem Avalar: Raid of Shadow codes

Step 1 : Tap on your avatar in the top left corner of the screen.

: Tap on your in the top left corner of the screen. Step 2 : Go to the Giftcode tab.

: Go to the tab. Step 3: Type in the code, then hit Confirm.

If you're not sure where to redeem the active ones, here's a guide:

Rewards not working?

I noticed that the codes are usually 6 characters long - if you see any that are not following this format, then they're probably not accurate.

There's one other thing I want to mention - these are case-sensitive. You must type them in capitals; otherwise, they won't work.

How to get more freebies?

Other than the monthly ones that give us 500 Diamonds, we can also get codes whenever there's an event. Just keep your eyes on this page because we'll add the new ones whenever we find them!

Other than that, don't forget to go on Expeditions for extra gear. Stronger gear means stronger heroes and faster progress. It's the same thing you would do in Raid: Shadow Legends, if that's more familiar to you.

