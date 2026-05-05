Avalar Raid of Shadow tier list - Build an unbeatable squad

Building a team of four is always tricky with the various synergies on offer. So, we've put together an Avalar Raid of Shadow tier list to make things easier.

Updated on May 5th, 2026 - Version 02.89.00

Unlike in many other RPGs, Avalar: Raid of Shadow is fairly balanced. There are Epic and Legendary heroes, and even though getting a Legendary is not that easy, once you secure one, victory is almost guaranteed. But even so, some Epics are also incredibly useful.

And that's great. Too often, we see gacha RPGs become almost impossible if you don't pull the highest-rarity characters. However, some characters are still better than others. That's the inevitability that comes with different skills and other stats. As such, we've put together this Avalar Raid of Shadow tier list, so you know the best Epics and Legendaries to invest your resources in.

Things you need to know about Avalar Raid of Shadow

You can have a maximum of four characters on your team

Some Epics can be as good as the Legendaries, depending on how you build them and what their level is

Characters have an element, which can give them an advantage (or a disadvantage) against enemies

To ensure you pass a stage, regardless of the characters you have on your team, they should at least match (or ideally be higher than) the enemy's level

There are a couple of things you need to be mindful of when you summon and assemble your team. I'll go through each consideration below:

Now that you know a few important details about Avalar Raid of Shadow's mechanics, it's time to dive into the tier list and see which of these characters you should invest in and which ones you should try to get.