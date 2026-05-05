Avalar Raid of Shadow tier list - Build an unbeatable squad
| Avalar: Raid of Shadow
Building a team of four is always tricky with the various synergies on offer. So, we've put together an Avalar Raid of Shadow tier list to make things easier.
Updated on May 5th, 2026 - Version 02.89.00
Unlike in many other RPGs, Avalar: Raid of Shadow is fairly balanced. There are Epic and Legendary heroes, and even though getting a Legendary is not that easy, once you secure one, victory is almost guaranteed. But even so, some Epics are also incredibly useful.
And that's great. Too often, we see gacha RPGs become almost impossible if you don't pull the highest-rarity characters. However, some characters are still better than others. That's the inevitability that comes with different skills and other stats. As such, we've put together this Avalar Raid of Shadow tier list, so you know the best Epics and Legendaries to invest your resources in.
Things you need to know about Avalar Raid of ShadowThere are a couple of things you need to be mindful of when you summon and assemble your team. I'll go through each consideration below:
- You can have a maximum of four characters on your team
- Some Epics can be as good as the Legendaries, depending on how you build them and what their level is
- Characters have an element, which can give them an advantage (or a disadvantage) against enemies
- To ensure you pass a stage, regardless of the characters you have on your team, they should at least match (or ideally be higher than) the enemy's level
Now that you know a few important details about Avalar Raid of Shadow's mechanics, it's time to dive into the tier list and see which of these characters you should invest in and which ones you should try to get.
We also have a Raid Shadow Legends tier list, where we ranked every single character!
On the following pages, you can find our complete Avalar Raid of Shadow list of characters, ranked:
S tier | A tier | B tier | C tier
1
S Tier
- Leo The Radiant
- Lednaigrael
- El'thradin
- A'lzena
- Kivaris
- Aurora
- Lythienne
- D'Lynx
- Lednaigrael
- Radolf
- Mykda
- E'teresa
- Catherine
- Leonardo
- William
A'lzena is a Wind Mage who can summon a whirlwind that reduces the enemy's Wind RES. She also uses Swaying Gale and Storm Eye, which automatically target the enemies in range - Storm Eye pulls enemies towards it, and Swaying Gale deals AoE damage. Kivaris is a Lightning element Lancer, and he is one of the best melee DPS characters in Avalar Raid of Shadow. He does burst damage, and he can blink to the enemy's location, dealing a large chunk of damage. If you manage to get him, He can be a reliable character both in the early and late game. Lednaigrael is a Lightning Mage who works wonders alongside Kivaris. She is also insanely good on her own - maybe one of the best. She can transform into a lightning ball that travels through the enemies, and if you unlock her HP Boost too, she will be quite tanky for a Mage.
2
A Tier
- Urkax – Ice Giant
- Brynmor
- Cheshire Cat
- E'dithymia
- Cissy
- Cecil
- Ashenfall
- L'empusano
- Melina
- Sejoan
Cissy is an Ice Swordsman who relies on burst damage, accompanied by waves of ice spikes. She is great at applying Chill to the entire enemy pack, but she is not extremely tanky. If you want to make her work, you need more characters that can actually apply Freeze on the enemies. E'dithymia can deal Wind damage, and she is a healer on top of everything. She is one of the best healers for a Wind team, especially since she can use the Owl's Plume skill to generate additional Stamina. Sejoan is a Fire Archer, and she is extremely strong when it comes to burst attacks and knockbacks. She is great at dealing single target and AoE damage, but she best pairs with a character that can reduce the Fire RES.
3
B Tier
- Kaleb
- Eleanor
- Winora
- Victor de Zoro
- L'nysse
- Brad
- E'dilya
Kaleb is a Dual Wielder, using both a sword and a scepter. He deals Lightning damage, and with his Plasma Scepter, he can generate energy for other characters. He can reduce the enemy's ATK, too, which makes him a decent support. Winora is a Fire Swordsman who can heal the entire team. She is not ranking better because her heal (Scorching Earth) scales with the number of enemies hit, which is not that great when it comes to facing a single enemy, but is amazing when dealing with multiple packs of enemies. Brad is a reliable Warrior who can shield the entire team and deal damage to the enemies. He is an Epic character, but he is quite decent and can work well from the early game, all the way into the late game.
4
C Tier
- Ysneira
- Jarvin
- Leanne
- Aelric
The characters in the gutter of the Avalar Raid of Shadow tier list are not many, but they are definitely the ones you shouldn't bother upgrading. You will just end up wasting resources, since resetting a character is not exactly viable. So, if you don't know which characters you should upgrade, you're better off just upgrading the ones in the B tier and above - not the ones in the C tier.