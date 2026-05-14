Uncharted Waters Origin plumbs new depths with Investment season six Clashing Mediterranean

Uncharted Waters Origin is set to introduce its latest Investment season

Set against the backdrop of the Battle of Lepanto, it features all-new trade goods

Not to mention a new Admiral Chronicle featuring newly added character Vittorio Sartori

If there's one thing to be said for LINE Games' Uncharted Waters Origin, it's that it plumbs the depths of nautical history for new content. And that's exactly true of today's big news, which is the launch of Investment season six, dubbed Clashing Mediterranean, that focuses on a lesser-known historic event.

The Battle of Lepanto itself is a fascinating event that saw the Holy League (composed of the Republic of Venice, Spain and led by the Pope himself) take on the forces of the Ottoman Empire in 1571. Remarkable for being the largest naval engagement since antiquity and the last major engagement fought primarily by galleys. Yes, as in the things you row with oars, and they strapped cannons to those.

The newest season primarily uses this event as a backdrop and will run until August 9th. The main barter item is the Chalcopyrite, while a variety of new trade goods have been added. Fittingly for the Battle of Lepanto, which many credit as being won by the number of guns on the Christian side, matchlocks are a major component of these new goods.

Fish and ships

You'll want to keep a weather eye on the horizon too, because there's a host of brand-new enemies to track. Deed and Treasure Pillagers will infest the waters for you to take out and earn rewards by destroying them. Meanwhile, the latest Assault content will feature both the historical John of Austria and Ali Pasha.

There's a whole lot more to check out, too. But let's finish with the new Admiral Chronicle featuring Vittorio Sartori, whose story sees this surgeon from Genoa discover the secrets of his adoptive father in the course of a new adventure.

Exciting stuff! And be quick to check out our Uncharted Waters Origin mates tier list if you're planning on jumping in, because you'll no doubt need your sailors at all stations in order to carry the day!