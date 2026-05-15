The Red Cathedral is heading to iOS and Android without losing its tabletop edge

Can you win the Tsar's favour?

The Red Cathedral arrives on mobile this fall

Focuses on resource management and long-term planning

Includes solo play, tutorials, and cross-platform multiplayer

Tabletop strategy doesn’t always make a clean transition to mobile. Things get simplified, pacing changes, and what you end up with isn’t quite the same experience anymore. The Red Cathedral is heading that way this fall, and so far it looks like they’ve resisted the urge to sand it down.

You’re stepping into a competition to build a cathedral commissioned by Ivan the Terrible, claiming sections early and then dealing with the consequences of that choice later. Pick well and you’re in a strong position. Get it wrong and you’re scrambling to keep up while someone else runs with it.

A lot of your time goes into juggling materials and thinking a few turns ahead. Supplies are tight, other builders are circling the same objectives, and guilds and clergy have a way of getting in the way just when things start lining up. There’s no easy fix if you fall behind, either.

What they’ve shown so far points to a fairly direct adaptation. It’s the same structure, just moved onto a screen. Solo play is there with a few AI difficulty options, and multiplayer runs across platforms, so you’re not stuck trying to coordinate where everyone’s playing.

There’s a tutorial included, which makes sense. It doesn’t rush you through everything, but it also doesn’t spoon-feed you for too long. You’re expected to pick things up as you go, and a few early missteps are pretty much part of the process.

Red Cathedral already has a following, so this feels like it’s trying to carry that over as-is rather than rework it into something else. Whether that translates comfortably to mobile is something you’ll only really get a feel for once you’ve had a few runs.

If you’re after something in that space, our list of the top strategy games on iOS is worth a look.