Rellion: NPC Survival challenges you to preserve a world of non-player characters

Rellion: NPC Survival is a new anime-style RPG out now on mobile

Journey to a world where NPCs have been left to fend for themselves

Lead them into battle as the One True Player

Ah, the humble NPC. The thankless quest giver, the humble merchant or the in-game ally. Usually, they play second fiddle to the real heroes. But what if they were left to their own devices? Could they potentially save the world on their own? Well, that's what Rellion: NPC Survival is all about.

Available on iOS and Android, Rellion: NPC Survival is, essentially, your typical anime RPG. AFK rewards, auto-battles and a basic formation system as your vast roster of NPCs battle their way through the forces of evil. It's a simple, but proven formula that we've seen time and time again.

Where Rellion: NPC Survival does stand out is in that story, as you play in a world where NPCs have been left to their own devices. You join the battle as the 'One True Player', the last PC there is. So it's up to you to lead the forces of your NPC allies to victory over evil.

The DM is off the chain

It is mildly disappointing that Rellion: NPC Survival doesn't lean more into the idea of a world once populated by real people becoming the sole domain of NPCs. But let's be honest, something like this isn't what you're looking to for a true groundbreaking narrative.

What it does seem to offer is a competently made anime-style RPG with the usual bevvy of player-friendly (or claimed to be) AFK rewards that will keep you in the green for currency and growth material. So if that's something you've been on the lookout for, then it's well worth a go.

In the meantime, though, if you fancy seeing what other big hits have caught our eye, why not check out our list of the five new mobile games to try this week for what we think are the most interesting picks from the last seven days?