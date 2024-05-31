Athenian Rhapsody Review - "A quirky RPG you wont soon forget"
| Athenian Rhapsody
While most RPGs take on a serious tone, Athenian Rhapsody aims to tickle your funny bone. From Top Hat Studios, this comedic roleplaying game takes you on a journey through the bonkers world of Athens. Your goal is to create your own Rhapsody, a story that uniquely encapsulates your playthrough.
The developers even claim that with so many choices affecting the gameplay, your distinct game experience will not be replicated by another player. However, this sounds more like a marketing ploy than an actual fact.
The questions asked are random, so you never know what you’ll be asked when starting a new playthrough. Once you've answered all the questions, Thunder Goober will summarize what type of person they think you are. Finally, you’ll be able to begin your adventure.
A character you'll meet earlier on is your Save File, which acts as a shadow of sorts. Personifying your save file is a pretty cool touch that’s made even better by the file’s erratic personality. In fact, it’s your Save File who really sets you on your journey…by pushing you over a waterfall.
These interactions include options such as asking them to tell a joke, waving and hugging. You can even earn a bonus for befriending each type of enemy in a region.
Of course, sometimes you’ll need to actually attack your opponents. To attack, select fight from the combat options. A rectangular gauge will appear on the screen. When the gauge is full tap A to deal the most damage.
For instance, when battling Skwumpy the Squirrel, you'll be dodging acorns while Cattail fills the box with water before shooting balls of water at you. While the enemy attacks are quirky, they make the game's battle system more distinct and fit well with Athenian Rhapsody's zany vibe.
As you explore the colorful world of Athens, you’ll meet various characters you can recruit as party members. For instance, you’ll meet a Weiner dog early on who just wants to go home to his peaceful doghouse. Upon recruiting this charming pup, he'll follow you wherever you go until you escort him home.
You can snap photos in-game whenever you see a giant camera. The most recent photo taken will be used to represent your Rhapsody. You can even combine multiple Rhapsodies to create insane and complex experiences.
Athenian Rhapsody is sure to charm you with its adorable art style, hilarious dialogue and intriguing environments. The combat system is easy to learn but hard to master, making each battle a challenge. Further, the ability to befriend your foes instead of vanquishing them is a stroke of genius.
From battling a formidable fly, participating in one of Richard’s deadly puzzles, and recruiting new companions, this gem of an RPG will have you chuckling to yourself as you create your very own Rhapsody.