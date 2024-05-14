Athenian Rhapsody is a kooky comedy RPG, out now

Experience a parody RPG like no other

Athenian Rhapsody, a parody RPG, is out now

Explore the world of Athens and craft your own, utterly loony, story

With innovative mechanics and more, it lampoons all the tropes of the RPG genre

Athenian Rhapsody, a kooky, crazy comedy RPG is out now for iOS and Android. Exploring the colourful world of Athens, you'll get to experience an adventure unlike any other in solo developer Nico Papalia latest effort. You'll (hopefully) laugh out loud as Athenian Rhapsody parodies all the classic tropes from your favourite RPGs, all while offering new, innovative mechanics like the collectible Rhapsodies you can share with your friends.

Athenian Rhapsody promises something different as you're not simply gathering loot and slaying monsters, but also engaging in a variety of unusual minigames like weight-lifting, bug shooting or even drawing your own bosses to fight. Add onto that some excruciatingly strange adventures to go on, like Carrying a Feather from one town to the next, and Athenian Rhapsody will keep you balanced between frustration and amusement at the sheer lunacy on your screen.

Okay, naturally we can't vouch fully for the quality of Athenian Rhapsody as it just hits release, but we have to admit the concept behind it is quite intriguing. A parody RPG is nothing new by any stretch of the imagination but it's a vanishingly rare genre at a time when most indie and mainstream RPG titles are quite sincere. But it's always fun to take a step back and have a laugh at ourselves, and the games we love when we take their commonly-accepted tropes to the logical extreme.

You can check out Athenian Rhapsody right now on the iOS App Store and Google Play where it is free-to-start.

