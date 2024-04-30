Athenian Rapsody, the upcoming humorous spin on RPGs, gets a new trailer

The game is set to drop the middle of next month

Athenian Rhapsody, the comedy RPG coming to iOS and Android gets a new trailer

Check out the gameplay and a sneak-preview of the new 'Rhapsody' mechanic

Can Athenian Rhapsody hold up in being both funny and fun to play? We'll have to find out.

Athenian Rhapsody, the upcoming comedy-focused RPG which takes the mickey out of common genre tropes, is getting a new trailer showing off even more of what we can expect when the game drops for PC, console, iOS and Android on May 14th.

The new trailer shows off more of the crazy, retro-RPG-inspired world of Athenian Rhapsody, as well as the battle mechanics. Like cult-classic Undertale, you'll duke it out with enemies not using simple commands but through a variety of quirky minigames, you can also befriend up to 16 unique companions, assuming you don't kill them first.

Finally, we also get some more indication of what a 'rhapsody' is exactly. And don't worry, it's not an NFT or Web3-related, as the developer Nico Papalia is quick to point out. You'll get a unique, collectible digital postcard featuring a one-of-a-kind design commemorating your playthrough that you can show off to other players, or trade with your friends.

Check out the new gameplay trailer for Athenian Rhapsody below!

I see a little silhouetto of a game

Comedy, or parody, games are always hit-or-miss. You either get something that drastically upsets and changes the genre, playing around with conventions in order to make something entirely new, or you get something that feels more like it's just taking the mick. While Athenian Rhapsody may seem like the latter, we're intrigued by both the colourful designs and gameplay thus far, and equally so by the promise of a unique experience for each player.

Can it deliver? More importantly, can it be funny? We'll have to wait and see when it drops on May 14th.

Want to see what else is coming up? Then why not check out our list of the most anticipated mobile games of the year to see what big hits and indie drops are coming soon?