Athenian Rhapsody releases first ever collaboration with the OTK Network

Get your hands on an exclusive rhapsody now

New collaboration with OTK Network

Event will follow the Gameboy Pokemon-style event system

Online event system to make the game feel more cohesive

It’s been a few weeks since the release of Nico Papalia’s latest title, Athenian Rhapsody, a quirky comedy RPG where you write your own tale. New content is already being churned as the game has just announced its first-ever collaboration event with the OTK Network. Given the nature of the RPG, it’s natural that these collab events will also be featured with a twist.

Collaboration events in Athenian Rhapsody will take on a Gameboy Pokémon-style event system, meaning that you’ll have a month to gain access to the OTK Rhapsody. This will allow you to enter a special in-game event filled with cameos from some big names such as Asmongold Emiru from across the internet. All this was revealed at the OTK Games Expo, the trailer for which has been embedded below.

Besides the OTK Network partnership, the new online event system will make the game feel much livelier. It will ensure that the RPG feels more collaborative, and what’s the event if you can’t share your hilarious stories with your friends? This feature aims to create a cohesive community where you can trade saves and take part in online events with your buddies.

Athenian Rhapsody stands out to be a pretty interesting title in the sea of RPGs that are currently available. The hilarious dialogues and absurd puzzles are sure to keep you hooked. If you haven’t heard about the game yet, then check out Jack’s Athenian Rhapsody review, where she dives into the depths of the in-game mechanics.

Comedy games tend to be hit-or-miss, but Athenian Rhapsody has garnered a lot of acclaim since its launch. Embark on this crazy adventure yourself by downloading the game now for free by clicking on your preferred link below. It is free-to-play, but the full version requires a one-time purchase of $7.99 or local equivalent. Visit their X page to stay updated on all the latest developments.