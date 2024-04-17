Athenian Rhapsody, the hilarious RPG, will release on mobile, PC, and console next month

Get ready to embark on the adventure of a lifetime

Comedy RPG where you're responsible for writing your own stories

Journeys saved as Rhapsodies which can be shared with friends

Releases on all platforms on May 14th

Top Hat Studios and solo developer Nico Papalia have just announced a release date for their upcoming project, Athenian Rhapsody, and it’s not very far away. The comedic RPG will release on Android, iOS, PC, and consoles, and promises to take you on a whimsical adventure through Athens. Get ready to write your own story through a series of hilarious encounters, intense battles, and quirky interactions.

Athenian Rhapsody has been described as a souls-like platonic dating simulator inspired by games like Cooking-Mama and Warioware, and that was enough to get me intrigued. It’s clearly not your typical RPG. You’ll embark on a turn-based adventure featuring fast-paced real-time combat and bucketloads of challenges. Whether you choose to fight your way through or attempt to melt your opponents with pick-up lines and mean jokes, every decision you make will shape the outcome of your tale.

So, what’s a rhapsody anyway? It is a memento of your entire journey, as every decision, action, and event has been recorded into it. It’s like your own life story and no two of them will be the same. From the number of farts to your cumulative interactions, everything will be on display in your rhapsody. Combine multiple rhapsodies and create an even more complex adventure.

You’ll have a lot to do while writing your own tale. A colourful cast of characters awaits you, each with their own bold personality and backstories. They will accompany you on a journey full of exciting battles that range from adorable to outright goofy ones. You’ll never have a dull moment in this world as you’ll always be immersed thanks to the game’s fast-paced nature.

Are you ready to embark on this wacky adventure and write your own story? Athenian Rhapsody will be released on all major platforms on May 14th.