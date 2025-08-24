Asphalt Legends Unite codes (August 2025)

Everybody knows Asphalt. It's a staple among mobile racing games, after all. But did you know there are codes for Asphalt Legends Unite? That's right. If you want to get some free packs or credits, you'd better keep reading, because we have shared all the latest active codes for the game!

Yep, surprisingly enough, Asphalt Legends Unite doesn't only boast amazing graphics and improved controls over its predecessors, it also has a feature that makes lots of players eager to keep checking the game: codes. The codes are used for various free loot, such as Unite Packs and Credits, which are always good to have.

If you have your eyes on a shiny new Bugatti or Koenigsegg, let's check out the Asphalt Legends Unite codes and see if we can help you get one step closer, shall we?

Working Asphalt Legends Unite codes

Asphalt20 (new!)

AsphaltLegendsLEGOTechnicConstructorsShowdownLIVE (new!)

6vr8zb3y!

4mayexd2

2nkp6d5f

4zbuage8

fu7db5mg

2vhc945x

asphaltxlegotechnic

km9dpb3x

w35gy4qb

b95gxmhc

kvx3tf7c

SONICBDAY

RACEFORREAL

HR68YPNV

R3STDGUE

8EPRQDSC

HYUNDAISPRING

BUILDFORREAL

STRIKEGOLD

TEMCARNAVAL

SNAKEWISDOM

hved247z - 3 Chiron Super Sport SE Multi I Packs, 3 Chiron Super Sport SE Multi II Packs, 3 Holidays TLE Packs, 50,000 Credits

- 3 Chiron Super Sport SE Multi I Packs, 3 Chiron Super Sport SE Multi II Packs, 3 Holidays TLE Packs, 50,000 Credits AINTAFRAID

Non-working Asphalt Legends Unite codes

uxth6dp5

SONICISACE

DREAMHACKFINALS

DesiArmy20BPI5N

POLIONIQ5N

MOAR12IONIQ5N

amoghioniq5n

u9c65dqr

c7bxqy9u

xhegwvnb

mn5648g9

eh32qsdf

fridayfunday

kp24arvn

F4YPH79M

Q2SVU3TD

547X2UCG

KCPU8MVY

gr92tvwb

7wna8rxe

2udethvc

5tm2sn9y

QFV7A3PH

gs3up47a

gkdupq98

NR4YEG7U

CELEBRATION

MHAA9UNITED

MHAXA91M

200UNITED

3ZCGE94Y

8TPUQ4EM

ONYX

SUPERSUMMER

ZEROUNO

WESTBLOOM

9×8

GIFT4YOU

VALKYRIE

EGOISTA

ITALIANREV

4BYD8PQR

FREESTUFFS

comfort

MHAA9DISCORD

mqyrzxvv

UIgViCLC

nP2DuLf4

jNoasARt

BLACK17

NEMESIS

SARTHE

nP2DuLf4

inmymind

psycruise

laundry

GTbycitroen

2LZnMrv6

hbQqFJCq

FESTIVESPARKS

FnQzS6oq

v2PaAfai

NITROTREAT

NhFKydfu

SUMMER

A9VERSARY

67MQKP3B

9PMGZECB

GIFT4YOU

DAYLIGHT

How to redeem codes in Asphalt Legends Unite

Step 1 : Head over to the Asphalt Legends Unite redemption page .

: Head over to the . Step 2 : Type in your Player ID - this can be found in the Player Profile (Settings > Gameloft Connect > Connect) and hit Verify .

: Type in your - this can be found in the Player Profile (Settings > Gameloft Connect > Connect) and hit . Step 3: Type in the code, then select Redeem.

If you don't know how to redeem the codes, just follow these steps:

Are there working codes?

Usually, new Asphalt Legends Unite codes are released on social media or Discord during limited events, but most of them have a redemption limit or are valid for just a very short period of time.

Originally posted by Cristina Mesesan, updated by Shaun Walton