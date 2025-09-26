Asphalt Legends embraces the heavy metal vibe in the new Avenged Sevenfold crossover

A little piece of heaven

Avenged Sevenfold collab to run until October 16th

Race to the tracks and earn limited decals

The Crimson Equinox season is also live

After that epic Ferrari crossover, Asphalt Legends is going full throttle this fall with a loud and heavy crossover you probably didn’t see coming. Avenged Sevenfold are back in the spotlight, this time bringing their riffs directly onto the track.

From September 25th to October 16th, the Spotlight Event in Asphalt Legends lets you race to the sounds of Hail to the King and Nightmare, with exclusive car decals to unlock for the Shelby Supersnake, Kepler Motion, and Porsche 911 Carrera RS 3.8.

The Avenged Sevenfold Spotlight Event doesn’t just slap a music playlist over your racing sessions; it’s a full-on celebration. You’ll be battling it out across events while rocking to some of the band’s biggest tracks, and the limited decals are the cherry on top.

If you’ve ever wanted to shred the asphalt while feeling like a rock god, this is the way to do it. Of course, the music isn’t the only thing heating up the tarmac. The new Crimson Equinox season is now live, and it’s loaded with special events.

From the Jaguar XJR-9 Grand Prix to the Mosler Super GT spotlight and the Porsche 935 Special Hunt, there’s no shortage of cars to chase. Each brings its own lineup of heavy hitters, including machines like the McLaren GT, Lamborghini Murcielago LP 640 Roadster, and Ferrari Enzo.

Time-limited events are also hitting the schedule hard. Car Hunts for the Porsche Carrera GT and Bentley Mulliner Bacalar, Ferrari Esports Asphalt Series qualifiers, and seasonal celebrations like Oktober Fast and Golden Week give you plenty of reasons to keep burning rubber.

