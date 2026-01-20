Crossfire: Legends codes (January 2026) - Diamonds are a gamer's best friend

With these Crossfire: Legends codes, you can snag some Diamonds and other goodies without having to set foot on the battlefield.

Originally launched on PC, Crossfire: Legends is now also available on mobile! Built from the ground up for iOS and Android, this adrenaline-fueled FPS features smooth and intuitive controls, making it the perfect game for on-the-go combat.

Crossfire: Legends offers several game modes, so you'll never get bored. In the Search & Destroy mode, 10 players split into two teams, with one team playing offensively and the other defensively. Of course, teamwork is essential here.

In the Mutation mode, soldiers must survive against deadly and unpredictable mutants. A fast-paced challenge for those who love action. The classic Team Deathmatch mode is also available, along with numerous special events packed with rewards.

Looking for even more goodies? Redeem codes have you covered! Below, you'll find a complete list of active Crossfire: Legends codes, along with instructions on how to redeem them.

LIST OF ACTIVE CROSSFIRE: LEGENDS CODES

VNGM1TPKNH - Diamonds x99, MOS charm x1

VNGM2ZDTHQ - Gold Grenade x1, Ashling Doll x1

VNGM3TRVAR - Ultimate Silver M4A1 x1, Diamonds x500

VNGM4DYCKG - Steyr TMP-Demon x1, Diamonds x500

VNGM5YEEKZ - M14EBR-Neon x1, Kukri-Bumblebee x1, Diamonds x1000

VNGM6ASFMU - Immortal Dragon Desert Eagle x1, Gold Black Dragon AK47 x1, Diamonds x2000

EXPIRED CODES

There are currently no expired codes.

Please note that these codes are currently only working on the Vietnamese server.

How to redeem Crossfire: Legends code?

Step 1: Open the game's official redemption page

Step 2: Enter your User ID to log in. There are instructions on how to find your User ID on the page.

Step 3: Enter your code, complete the captcha, and redeem your rewards

For this FPS, codes cannot be redeemed in-game, but the process is still straightforward:

How to find more codes?

You can bookmark this article to stay updated whenever new codes are released. You can also join the official Discord server for the latest announcements.

