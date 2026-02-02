Asphalt Legends teams with hit power metal band Dragonforce for new crossover

Pedal to the (heavy) metal

Asphalt Legends is set to team with hit power metal band Dragonforce

The collaboration will see six of the band's hit songs coming to the game

Not only that, but you'll be able to grab new decals inspired by their albums

As I wrap up my news for the day, it seems that we've had a late arrival of something quite interesting. Especially for fans of Asphalt Legends Unite, as this news will see the iconic power metal band Dragonforce making its way into the nitrous-infused world of Asphalt Legends tomorrow!

If you're somehow not familiar with Dragonforce, then you'll almost certainly have at least heard their hit song Through the Fire and the Flames in passing. This popular track was a staple of the early internet thanks to its terrific riffs, and it's one of six new tracks coming to Asphalt Legends.

It's not just music that's coming to Asphalt Legends either, as you'll also be able to grab new cosmetic decals to decorate your cars with based on the band's albums. That includes examples such as the Porsche 935 DragonForce Edition and the newly added Nilu27 NILU.

Vroom vroom

I've always been a bit of a power metal fan, although not nearly as much as other genres. But as mentioned above, you'd have to have pretty insular tastes not to have at least heard some of Dragonforce's hit songs around the internet.

It certainly fits the world of Asphalt Legends to have this kind of fast-paced, pedal-to-the-metal action. Although it does look as if the six tracks will be rolled out only to certain markets, all of them will be getting access to Through the Fire and the Flames and the new dedicated spotlight event. So if you're not already familiar, maybe it's time to acquaint yourself with the power-infused (and very speedy) metal that Asphalt Legends offers?

