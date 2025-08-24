Girl Wars codes (August 2025)

Gear up your squad of heroines for free with these latest Girl Wars codes.

Girl Wars is the latest RPG from Y2SGames. It takes you on an epic adventure to a world full of beautiful girls who are willing to do anything for you. All they ask in return is that you help them defeat the “Devil.” These girls will be your fighters, and you’ll be their commander. By creating a formidable team, you can defeat the devil-worshipers and bring back peace to the world of your henchwomen.

To help you get started, the developers have released many Girl Wars codes that you can redeem to get some premium freebies. And I’ve collected all those codes on this page to make your life a bit easier.

So, buckle up and redeem all the codes you see in the active list before they expire. If you don’t know how to redeem these codes, scroll to the bottom for a step-by-step guide.

New Girl Wars codes

54BWITHU - Star Wars Day rewards

Star Wars Day rewards LOVE15YDS - rewards

rewards V ALENTINE2025 - rewards

rewards SPRING2025 - rewards

rewards XMAS2315 - Christmas gifts

Christmas gifts THANKS2PLAY - Thanksgiving

Thanksgiving TRICKORTREAT - Stardust and EXP Scrolls

Stardust and EXP Scrolls GWENBIRTH1 - Diamonds

- Diamonds LUCKY777 - 7 SSR Bond Proof and 777 Diamonds

- 7 SSR Bond Proof and 777 Diamonds HAPPY2024 - 2 Funfair Dice and 224 Diamonds

- 2 Funfair Dice and 224 Diamonds GW0907 - 500 Diamonds

- 500 Diamonds SPECIAL177 - 177 Diamonds

- 177 Diamonds GIRLWARS100 - 7 SSR Bond Proof

- 7 SSR Bond Proof WELCOMEDC - 5 SSR Bond Proof

- 5 SSR Bond Proof Xmas1225 - 5 Christian Shards

- 5 Christian Shards SPRING2024 - 5 Match

- 5 Match vip555 - 300 Diamonds

- 300 Diamonds VIP777 - 300 Diamonds

- 300 Diamonds VIP999 - 300 Diamonds

Expired codes

GWHALFANN10307

How to redeem Girl Wars codes?

Launch the game.

Tap on your Profile icon in the top-left corner of your screen.

in the top-left corner of your screen. Tap on Gift Code .

. Type in or paste the code you want to redeem.

Hit Confirm.

You can follow the steps below to redeem all the Girl Wars codes:

You’ll instantly receive the rewards for redeeming a working code. However, if you see the “CDK does not exist” message pop up on your screen, it means either the code has expired or you made a mistake while typing in the code.

