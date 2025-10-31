Asphalt Legends Unite embraces madness with new Cthulhu mythos-themed event

"The oldest and strongest emotion of man is the need for speed"

Asphalt Legends Unite is embracing madness in its new event

The Cthulhu mythos arrives with the Tides of Madness Event

Evade the cops and nab the eyes of Cthulhu to survive long enough for juicy rewards

You know, we often get some strange news here. Be that unusual collaborations or crossovers, or just plain odd ideas for new releases. But I think this is the first time that I've seen the eldritch Cthulhu mythos collide head-on with a big racing release like Asphalt Legends.

And yes, I do mean capital 'C' Cthulhu. The big guy with the tentacles. Yes, until November 7th, it's time to roll your SAN checks because the Lovecraftian mythos is joining the world of Asphalt Legends in a big way via the Tides of Madness Event.

This event will see the debut of a new mode that has you evading some particularly tenacious cops on a fog-covered track. To stop yourself from being caught, you'll need to collect the Eyes of Cthulhu on the track that teleports you to another dimension. Once these wear off, you'll also unleash a powerful blast to give you extra breathing room from the cops.

Pickman's Model (car)

There are certainly some juicy rewards up for offer in this new event, with two exclusive vehicle decals for the W Motors Lykan Neon Edition and the Porsche 918 Spyder, each of which continues the spooky theming.

While it may be a bit of an 'out there' collaboration, it's certainly not unexpected. Considering we've had World of Tanks dipping into the zombie craze, it should only be expected that Asphalt Legends would join the trend of vehicular mayhem meets horror. Now we just have to hope that this forbidden knowledge doesn't send anyone off the deep end...

