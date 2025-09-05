Asphalt Legends sees Gameloft and Ferrari team up for Ferrari Esport Asphalt Series 2025

Start your engines...

Asphalt Legends Unite is set to bring Gameloft and Ferrari together once more

The latest instalment of the Ferrari Esports Asphalt Series kicks off this month

Eight top competitors will head to Italy for an exclusive competition

Asphalt Legends Unite is well-known for having some famous names associated with it. I mean, when your role is to simulate the fast-paced world of racing, it's hard not to be. But now Gameloft and Ferrari are teaming up once more for the 2025 instalment of the Ferrari Esport Asphalt Series!

How does it work? Well, you can probably guess already. But if not, put plainly, the Ferrari Esport Asphalt Series sees players compete through a series of qualifiers to secure one of the competition spots in the final eight. Registration is now open, and some lucky winners can even snag prizes just for signing up.

Qualifiers will run throughout September and into early October, challenging players to race a variety of the Ferrari cars already in Asphalt Legends Unite. That's starting with the Ferrari SF90 XX Stradale and ending with the Ferrari 599XX EVO. Meanwhile, three lucky racers drawn from those who register will nab rewards such as an HP OMEN Gaming Laptop.

Mean 'n red

Those participants who make up the eight finalists will get an all-expenses-paid three-day trip to Maranello, Italy. The birthplace of Ferrari will play host to the finals on November 16th at the Ferrari Maranello Museum, hosted by the legendary Sal delle Vittorie.

The final race will see players making use of the Ferrari 499P Modificata, paring the competitors down to the final two who go head-to-head in a best-of-five battle. Those lucky racers still get prizes, of course, but then again, if they're good enough to reach that epoch, why wouldn't they?

Still, if you need to hone your skills before jumping into Asphalt Legends Unite, you've got plenty of options.