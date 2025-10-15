Asphalt Legends sees the return of Hololive VTubers for a second limited-time collab

Burn rubber!

Asphalt Legends is bringing back a fan-favourite collab

Hololive makes a return with Takanashi Kiara, IRyS, Kureiji Ollie and Nerissa Ravencroft

Fans can tune in to special livestreams or race in dedicated stages

As far as collaborations go, Gameloft has not been shy with them when it comes to their hit racing sim Asphalt Legends. But while we've seen some of the more expected ones, such as Ferrari, it's their Hololive collab that has proven popular enough to make a return to Asphal Legends!

Set to kick off on October 16th and run through to November 13th, four of the most popular Hololive vtubers will make an appearance. Takanashi Kiara, IRyS, Kureiji Ollie and Nerissa Ravencroft. You'll be able to take part in a limited-time 18-stage Spotlight Event with each stage dedicated to one of the VTubers.

The VTubers will even provide their voices for the announcements at the start of each race. And by competing in these stages, you'll be able to unlock eight exclusive themed emojis, alongside eight exclusive decals, two of which are themed after Hololive as a whole, with six inspired by the vtubers making an appearance.

Engines away

If you're a dedicated Hololive follower who hasn't taken the dive into Asphant Legends, then don't be intimidated. Because the four VTubers making an appearance will also be hosting their own upcoming streams, jumping into multiplayer races and giving their own commentary.

And finally, to cap it all off, Asphant Legends will be the subject of a new Eurodance music video. Available exclusively through the IRyS channel, it's a pretty fitting garnish on what looks to be quite the collaboration to dive into this October.

