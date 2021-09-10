Welcome to Pocket Gamer's detailed Genshin Impact Qiqi guide! Qiqi is a zombie who was raised from the dead by the Adepti. She works at Baizhu’s pharmacy in Liyue Harbor and has a relatively quiet and subdued personality. She is a hard worker and will only stop doing her current task if she has finished it or if she is hugged sufficiently.

Qiqi carries a notebook to keep track of her daily duties, which also helps her as she tends to be forgetful. For some reason, Qiqi absolutely can’t stand Hu Tao and asserts that she has a “punchable face.”

In the Qiqi guide below you will find the following features:

Character Appearance

Qiqi Element / Tier / Rarity / Weapon

Cryo / A Tier / 5* Rarity / Sword

How to get Qiqi

Genshin Impact Qiqi Combat Info (Strengths and Weaknesses)

Strengths

Qiqi’s Burst offers a tremendous helping of healing power

Her Skill also provides healing and deals Cryo damage

Weaknesses

She is relatively slow, which affects her running and climbing speeds

It can take a while to recharge her abilities

Best Build for Qiqi in Genshin Impact

Qiqi - Best Artifacts and Weapons

Noblesse Oblige

(2) Elemental Burst DMG +20%

(4) Using an Elemental Burst increase all party members' ATK by 20% for 12s. This effect cannot stack.

Skyward Blade

Base Attack: 46

46 Rating: 5*

5* Bonus Effect: Energy Recharge 12%

In Genshin Impact , Qiqi is a strong healer who can actually use her Cryo powers while healing the team. Her Burst also tags enemies with a Talisman, and any character that damages that enemy will recover HP, making for an easy re-up whenever spirits are running low.You can obtain Qiqi in the permanent banner, Wanderlust Invocation. Qiqi is a great healer, but she also can be a great setup for Elemental combos, as her attacks last on the field, letting you pair any other elements to debuff or amplify damage. If you’re going for Support, equipping her with a Skyward Blade will not only increase her CRIT rate but will also increase her normal and charged attack damage. Using a Noblesse Oblige set will also increase her burst DMG, which in turn means more heals.Clear Pool & Mountain Cavern Domain rewardCrit Rate increased by 4%. Gains Skypiercing Might upon using Elemental Burst: Increases Movement SPD by 10%, increases ATK SPD by 10%, and increases the DMG of Normal and Charged Attack hits by 20% for 12s.Gacha

Best Party Members to match Qiqi with in Genshin Impact

Premium (Gacha) Team

F2P Team

In Genshin Impact , Qiqi can act as a solid Sub-DPS, healing and dealing Cryo damage while other characters switch in to get their hits. Diluc will be the primary DPS, as his elemental attacks will apply Melt to enemies. Use Bennett for Support as he can heal and his attacks boost damage output for the team. Utilize Venti to control crowds and spread combos to other enemies not even in the main scuffle.Qiqi will not only heal, but can dish out some serious Cryo damage in her wake. Use Xiangling for the Melt reaction with Qiqi’s Cryo to put the hurt on with her higher damage output. Fischl is great to support the team with her Skill that stays on the field, plus she offers a Superconduct reaction. Amber can be used to fill in the gaps with damage when other characters are on cooldown.

Talents / Skills / Passive

Ancient Sword - Normal Attack

1-Hit DMG 37.8%

37.8% 2-Hit DMG 38.9%

38.9% 3-Hit DMG 24.2% + 24.2%

24.2% + 24.2% 4-Hit DMG 24.7% + 24.7%

24.7% + 24.7% 5-Hit DMG 63%

Charged Attack DMG - 64.3% + 64.3%

- 64.3% + 64.3% Charged Attack Stamina Cost - 20

- 20 Plunge DMG - 63.9%

- 63.9% Low/High Plunge DMG - 128%/160%

Perform up to 5 rapid strikes.Consumes a certain amount of Stamina to unleash 2 rapid sword strikes.Plunges from mid-air to strike the ground below, damaging enemies along the path and dealing AoE DMG upon impact.

Adeptus Art: Herald of Frost - Elemental Skill

Using the Icevein Talisman, Qiqi brings forth the Herald of Frost, dealing Cryo DMG to nearby enemies.

When Qiqi hits a target with her Normal or Charged Attacks, she regenerates HP for your characters in the party and all nearby allied characters.

Regenerates a certain amount of HP at regular intervals for your active character. Follows the character around, dealing Cryo DMG to enemies in its path.

Skill DMG - 96%

- 96% Regeneration on Hit - 10.56% ATK + 67

- 10.56% ATK + 67 Continuous Regeneration - 69.60% ATK + 451

- 69.60% ATK + 451 Herald of Frost DMG - 36%

- 36% Duration - 15s

- 15s CD 30s

Adeptus Art: Preserver of Fortune - Elemental Burst

Qiqi releases the adeptus power sealed within her body, marking nearby enemies with a Fortune-Preserving Talisman that deals Cryo DMG.

When enemies affected by this Talisman takes DMG, the character that dealt this DMG regenerates HP.

Skill DMG - 285%

- 285% Healing - 90% ATK + 577

- 90% ATK + 577 Duration - 15s

- 15s CD - 20s

- 20s Energy Cost - 80

Life-Prolonging Methods - 1st Ascension Passive

A Glimpse into Arcanum - 4th Ascension Passive

Former Life Memories - Unlocked Automatically

Talent Leveling Materials

Gained from Enemy Drops (Samachurls):

Divining Scroll

Sealed Scroll

Forbidden Curse Scroll

Acquired from Domains (Monday/Thursday/Sunday):

Teachings of Prosperity

Guide to Prosperity

Philosophies of Prosperity

When a character under the effects of Adeptus Art: Herald of Frost triggers an Elemental Reaction, their Incoming Healing Bonus is increased by 20% for 8s.When Qiqi hits enemies with her Normal and Charged Attacks, she has a 50% chance to apply a Fortune-Preserving Talisman to them for 6s. This effect can only occur once every 30s.Displays the location of nearby resources unique to Liyue on the mini-map.

Obtained after defeating Bosses (Lupus Boreas Challenge):

Tail of Boreas

Constellations

Ascetics of Frost

Frozen to the Bone

Ascendant Praise

Divine Suppression

Crimson Lotus Bloom

Rite of Resurrection

Genshin Impact Qiqi Ascensions costs

Lv.20→Lv.40

Mora Cost: 20,000

Violetgrass ×3

Shivada Jade Sliver ×1

Divining Scroll ×3

Lv.40→Lv.50

Violetgrass ×10

Shivada Jade Fragment ×3

Divining Scroll ×15

Hoarfrost Core ×2

Lv.50→Lv.60

Mora Cost: 60,000

Violetgrass ×20

Shivada Jade Fragment ×6

Sealed Scroll ×12

Hoarfrost Core ×4

Lv.60→Lv.70

Mora Cost: 80,000

Violetgrass ×20

Shivada Jade Chunk ×3

Sealed Scroll ×18

Hoarfrost Core ×8

Lv.70→Lv.80

Mora Cost: 100,000

Violetgrass ×45

Shivada Jade Chunk ×6

Forbidden Curse Scroll ×12

Hoarfrost Core ×12

Lv.80→Lv.90

Mora Cost: 120,000

Violetgrass ×60

Shivada Jade Gemstone ×6

Forbidden Curse Scroll ×24

Hoarfrost Core ×20

When the Herald of Frost hits an opponent marked by a Fortune-Preserving Talisman, Qiqi regenerates 2 Energy.Qiqi's Normal and Charge Attack DMG against opponents affected by Cryo is increased by 15%.Increases the Level of Adeptus Art: Preserver of Fortune by 3. Maximum upgrade level is 15.Targets marked by the Fortune-Preserving Talisman have their ATK decreased by 20%.Increases the Level of Adeptus Art: Herald of Frost by 3. Maximum upgrade level is 15.Using Adeptus Art: Preserver of Fortune revives all fallen party members nearby and regenerates 50% of their HP. This effect can only occur once every 15 mins.

Base Stats

At Level 1, Qiqi starts with 963 HP, 22 ATK, and 72 DEF.

Wishes / Availability

Qiqi can be received at the regular rate in the Wanderlust Invocation Standard Wish, which is always available.

