In Apex Legends Mobile, Wraith is one of the strongest characters. So, if you are looking to master this character, then this guide will come in handy. Here is our Apex Legends Mobile Wraith guide, where we talk about the character, her abilities, and some useful tips and tricks.

Overview of the character

Using Wraith requires a bit of skill. You can't go crazy with this Legend in your first match and you can only get good results from this character once you gather a bit of experience. Wraith's tactic is pretty helpful for flanking and taking down enemies by surprise.

Wraith is a strong all-rounder that performs well in all roles. She is a good pick for both aggressive and passive players. So if you want to learn how to use Wraith the correct way, then here is a beginner's guide for you.

Wraith's Strengths and Weaknesses

Wraith seeks to avoid damage since her passive warns the player of incoming threats

Her tactical and ultimate ability allows herself and her team to reposition quickly

Wraith has a tiny hitbox area, which means it's difficult to shoot her

Only a skilled Wraith player can make the best use of her portals

Not a good pick for close-quarter fights and 1v1 combat

In Apex Legends Mobile , Wraith has been designed in such a way that it is challenging to take her down. So the correct way to play Wraith is not to be super aggressive. Instead, aim to protect yourself and keep switching positions and damaging enemies.

Apex Legends Mobile Wraith's abilities

Passive: Voice from the Void - Wraith's passive warns her of any incoming damage beforehand

Tactical: Into the Void - This ability allows Wraith to quickly reposition herself through the safety of the 'Void' space, avoiding all damage

Ultimate: Dimensional Rift - Using her ultimate, you can create two portals at different locations, allowing the legends to move from one place to another quickly

Apex Legends Mobile Wraith Ability Tips and tricks

Make sure to warn your teammates when Wraith's passive warns you of any damage. The voices will even tell you about the kind of danger too, make sure you listen carefully

Wraith takes around 1.25 seconds to jump into the void, which means when you plan to use the tactical, make sure you are aware of the channelling time. Also, when you exit the void for a few seconds, you cannot act, so consider this too

Phasing allows Wraith to avoid all kinds of damages, even the ring damage. You can even phase if stuck with an Arc to avoid taking damage

You can use your tactical ability in between placing portals (ultimate ability). It allows you to move much faster, meaning you will be able to cover more distance

Portal placement is important. If you think the enemy will follow you, place the portal and stay on the opposite side of the opening to get some extra seconds and take down enemies by surprise

Like all Legends, Wraith comes with three abilities. One passive, tactical and Ultimate. Wraith's abilities revolve around the same fundamentals, avoid damage and reposition herself and her team quickly. Let's learn more about her abilities:

How to play Wraith?

Wraith's passive warns her of any incoming danger beforehand, giving you reasons to play aggressively with this Legend. Furthermore, even if you are stuck in a tight spot, your tactical allows you to get out of danger quickly.

Wraith is a team player, and so you want to communicate about your ability usages with your teammates constantly. When the passive warns you about impending danger, let them know too.

Though Wraith's abilities might encourage you to go on a solo trip, don't forget your teammates as they require your help to reposition.

Wraith's abilities work well when you use them as part of a combo. For example, when the passive warns you about danger, you can quickly use the tactical to get out of that place. Similarly, When you want to place portals, use your tactical ability to increase your speed and cover more distance.

So that is all for our Apex Legends Mobile Wraith guide. We will soon be publishing our guide on other legends too, so stay tuned!

