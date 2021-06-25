Since there are 48 characters in Brawl Stars, you will likely get confused while trying to choose the best one before brawling on the battlefield. To clear out your confusion we have put together this Brawl Stars tier list, where we have categorized the brawlers according to their viability.

Brawl Stars is developed and published by the popular Finnish company, Supercell. It is a sub-genre MOBA title that features third-person hero shooting. The title came out in June 2017 and since then has accumulated 100 million downloads all over the globe.

In Brawl Stars, the brawlers are broadly categorised into 6 types. They are as follows:

Trophy Road

Rare

Super Rare

Epic

Mythic

Legendary

As we have listed down the Brawler’s categories, all the 48 Brawlers fall into each one of them. Take a look at the description of each category.

How to check the rarity of a Brawler?

Launch the game and head to the Brawlers section

Go to the Brawlers owned tab

Tap on any of the Brawlers you own and you can see the rarity written on the side

In this Brawl Star tier list, we have categorised the Brawlers into multiple tiers, regardless of their rarity. Each Brawler is categorised by judging its viability and other factors. Without any further delay, let’s take a look at the tier list.

