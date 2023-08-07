Update

Alchemy Stars adds limited recruitment banners, special login bonuses and more in latest event update

By Catherine Dellosa
iOS + Android
| Alchemy Stars

In case you missed it, Level Infinite has announced a new limited-time event within Alchemy Stars, letting players experience the Valley Oasis: Glittering Butterflies & Midsummer Vows update with special login rewards, quality-of-life improvements and more.

In particular, the latest update to Alchemy Stars sees you diving into daily quests to score Jasper and ascension materials across new map exploration content beginning August 16th. The Funfair Special Limited-Time Recruitment, on the other hand, lets you summon 10 times to get a chance to nab the featured 6-Star Aurorians on the banner. One of these 6-Star Aurorians is guaranteed, by the way: Tina, Hati, Jeno, or Pollux.

If you're wondering which characters to add to your roster, why not take a look at our Alchemy Stars tier list to make sure you've got the best squad out there?

Meanwhile, the Go! Race to the End of the World! event will put Lumamber ×480, Jasper, and other growth goodies up for grabs for those who clear all stages. This comes on top of the login bonuses where Lumamber ×100 and other upgrade materials will be given away, as well as the 20 Prism and 2 Carriers that will be issued daily. And finally, Lumamber ×500 and Background: Nightfall Plaza will be given away to all Navigators, just because!

If you want to join in on all the fun and experience the update for yourself, you can do so by downloading Alchemy Stars on the iOS App Store and on the Google Play Store for Android devices. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases. You can also join the community of followers on the official Twitter page to stay updated on all the latest developments, visit the official website for more info, or take a little sneak peek at the embedded clip above to get a feel of the update's vibes.

Catherine plays video games for a living, reads comics for inspiration, and writes because she’s in love with words. Her Young Adult fantasy novel, Of Myths And Men, has been published by Penguin Random House SEA and is her love letter to gamer geeks, mythological creatures, aliens, and epic quests to save the world. She one day hopes to soar the skies as a superhero, but for now, she strongly believes in saving lives through her works in fiction. Check out her books at bit.ly/catherinedellosabooks, or follow her on FB/IG/Twitter at @thenoobwife.