Alchemy Stars launches Etched Upon the Ocean event with loads of in-game freebies

Level Infinite and Tourdog Studio have announced the latest version for Alchemy Stars, letting players experience the "Etched Upon the Ocean Drifting Begonia I" event to hype things up for the 2.5-year anniversary of the tactical RPG. In particular, you can look forward to a new story stage called The Homecoming, with a hard stage called Lost Ship At Sea to put your combat skills to the test.

In the latest update for Alchemy Stars, you can expect to score 5-Star limited-edition event Aurorian Liqing along with his Solamber, Special Star Flare ×3, simply by spending Lin Guild Promissory Notes in the event store as well as in The Docks. Other goodies include Legendary Aurorian Breakthrough materials, event furniture Furnace-Forged Crab, Petrowood, Fortune Ship Model and so much more.

Eager to grab more freebies within the game? Why not take a look at our Alchemy Stars redeem codes to get your fill?

Additionally, if you're able to complete all The Homecoming stages, you can obtain up to Lumamber ×1,100. This comes on top of the daily login bonuses that'll last throughout the event.

Meanwhile, the Winter Ode Special Recruitment will be available, letting you recruit 10 times for one of the featured 6-star Aurorians from the summons pool. The New Faction Longzhou will also be available, where 5-Star Aurorian Li Tianxian will be given away.

It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases.