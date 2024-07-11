Alchemy Stars' third anniversary highlights are here, with special rewards for loyal players

Check out what's on the cards for the game's three-year market

Tourdog Studio's Alchemy Stars will soon celebrate its three-year anniversary and has some special rewards lined up to mark the occasion. This includes the introduction of three new characters: Nails: Sacred Rite, Wilhelm and Victoria: Elegy.

The newly added characters will only be available through specific recruitment options, with Nails being exclusive to the three-year anniversary event. The celebration, which will last for five days and start on July 10th, will feature rewards such as free draws, triple rewards for returning players and more!

You'll be able to recruit the new characters throughout the "Through Rifts We Wander" event, which takes place from July 4th through to July 24th. So if you want to grab these characters, the new rewards and more be sure to check in soon!

There's also a new, exclusive orchestral performance of the game's soundtrack, which you can watch below.

While Alchemy Stars has more competition than ever, what with the release of heavy hitters like Reverse: 1999 more recently, it's still managed to make its way to an impressive three-year anniversary. So if you're a fan now's the time to kick back, relax and- well maybe not relax, more like furiously jump in to get some of these rewards!

You can check out the new three-year anniversary rewards now, and check out the exclusive characters available until July 24th.

