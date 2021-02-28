It’s often hard to decide what you want to spend your hard earned cash on! I know when I get paid, I don’t want to put that money towards games I am not going to enjoy. On the other hand, so many free to play games have loads of ads, in-app purchases at every turn, and are bombarded with stuff that I just don’t want to buy.
So, I take into consideration what everyone else is purchasing! In this list, we are focusing on the top 10 paid games on Android, in the UK - as that’s where we are from. These are the games that everyone else has invested money into, the games that other people seem to think are perfect to spend their cash on.
Many of these games have been in top spots for quite some time - that means that people really do seem to love (and continue loving) these games. If you’re looking for some suggestions on how to spend your payday bundle, check out this list and see what catches your eye!
Minecraft has made its way on every single platform there is - and your phone is not an exception! This game is an open-world, adventure game where you can really do whatever you want. You can build, mind, fight monsters, upgrade weapons, discover abandoned buildings, find villagers and so much more. The game works well on mobile and makes sense as a premium title!
Of course, Football Manager 2020 Mobile is on this list - and it's moved up this month! Sports players do love playing on mobile too. In this game, you are building up your dream team, winning games and titles, and trying to get to the top! There are over 60 leagues from 21 of the top nations in football - so you can find players you actually enjoy seeing play and enlist them to your team! You have the power to bring a team to fame!
Personally, I would never buy Monopoly on my phone, but as it’s a household name, it seems like many people have! I guess since it's nearly Christmas, maybe people were getting it to play with their family. This version of Monopoly has animations, different maps, and online multiplayer modes so you don’t even need to have friends to frustrate when playing the game. There are different house rule sets, if you want to play rules similar to those you grew up with - and you won’t be able to lose any of the pieces if they are digital.
Bloons TD 6 is an amazing tower defense game, which is why it’s sat at the top of the paid list for quite some time. You are able to create towers, upgrade them, unlock heroes, change your abilities and so much more - providing a lot of strategy and fun to be had within this game! Bloons TD 6 also boosts over 49 original maps - with 3D objects that can block your line of site, so you’ll need to be aware and crafty to stay on top. Unlike free to play tower defense games, you won’t find a load of in-app purchases in this one!
Cluedo has made it's way onto the list, and as I have previously stated, it's probably because board games are popular this time of year. Cludeo is the most serious board game currently on this list, as it's a murder mystery game where you need to find out who killed who, with what, and in what room. The mobile version is very similar to the board game, with some mobile touches. You'll need to solve the game fast as only one will know the true details of the crime first and win.
Stardew Valley is a relaxing, farming game that has a big story attached to it! In this game, you can get to know your town, develop relationships with the people who live there, and discover more about each of their stories. You can also plant, fish, go to parties, fight monsters in the mines - it's just a well rounded, fun farming game full of relaxing experiences.
A new entry on this list, Boom: Block Puzzle is a matching puzzle game where you need to line up blocks so that they can explode away. These blocks look like gem version of Tetris pieces, but they can't be rotated or moved, adding to the challenge of the game. It's simple but polished!
Grand Theft Auto always makes it's way back into this list whenever it's kicked off for a month. This open world RPG allows you to become Carl Johnson, who's world has been turned upside down his mother has been murdered and his childhood friends are making bad decisions. There is a lot of story in this game.
Geometry Dash is a platformer that has been around for so, so long. Geometry Dash combines rhythm and action into a platformer, where you must jump, fly and flip your way through level after level, avoiding obstacles as you go. The game also features a level creator so you can create and share your own levels - and play thoughts made by others - meaning you will never run out of content!
Fight Nights at Freddy's is a horror game where you work in an old arcade slash pizza joint, trying to look after the place at night. Using dodgy security cameras and lights that can only be turned on in different areas, you need to keep these animals from coming to life and breaking into your office.