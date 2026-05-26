Asdivine Knot is the newest JRPG from publisher Kemco, now in pre-registration

Asdivine Knot is the newest entry in CXC Create's fantasy JRPG series

And it's now available to pre-register on Google Play courtesy of Kemco

Explore the world in your fully customisable fantasy airship on the hunt for the truth

It's been a while since we covered something from Kemco, the publisher well-known for bringing JRPGs to Western mobile gamers. But something new passed across my desk today with the announcement that Asdivine Knot, the latest entry in the series from CXC Create, is now in pre-registration on Google Play.

With the last entry being released around 2021, this newest JRPG will be a welcome return for fans of the franchise. Asdivine Knot sees you following the story of disillusioned cleric Verselio. Setting out across the world in search of answers alongside a motley adventuring crew, you'll sail your fully customisable airship in pursuit of the truth.

Unfortunately, there does seem to be an issue at the moment with the store page for Asdivine Knot. But no doubt it'll be fixed shortly, and can be found via Asdivine Knot's official website. However, either way, it's pretty obvious that Asdivine Knot will deliver what JRPG fans crave.

Turn-based action and spiky hair

At its core, Asdivine Knot is your typical JRPG, which is not necessarily a bad thing, of course, but can make it difficult to distinguish. However, Asdivine Knot comes with some pretty exciting new mechanics, such as that aforementioned customisable airship and a deep crafting and upgrading system.

That's not to mention fishing, puzzle dungeons and other exciting content. I've always been more of a Dragon Quest guy, but I always have a soft spot for anime-style RPGs that handle their fantasy worlds with a bit of colour and vibrancy. Kemco have done pretty well in offering premium ports of exciting games such as this, so hopefully CXC Create's Asdivine Knot lives up to that legacy!

Looking for more action-packed RPGs on mobile? Then you've come to the right place. Just check out our list of the best RPGs on Android to find more great role-playing experiences available to play right now.