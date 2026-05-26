WamojiSword lets you turn kanji into weapons in this Survivors-like from Japan

WamojiSword is a new global release from a Japanese independent dev

It sees you literally turning words into weapons with kanji

Craft different swords themed around kaiun naming conventions

Learning Japanese is hard (top tip: ditch Duolingo and grab Dr Moku instead). Not least because of the difference in alphabet. There's katakana, hiragana and kanji, all of which play a role in daily Japanese writing. But what if you could turn words into a weapon? Well, that's what the now globally available WamojiSword is all about.

Coming to us from a group of indie Japanese devs, WamojiSword sees you play an onmyoji (a real-world rank in the Japanese imperial court) attempting to take down hordes of yokai. And to do so, you'll make use of your own name, translating it to kanji and turning it into weapons.

Yes, words as weapons are quite literal here. There are over 2000 different kanji characters to use, as you combine them together in order to create different weapons with their own distinct fighting style. Combine those with the five elements and help your onmyoji wipe out the yokai.

What's in a name?

The word-themeing and use of names to create weaponry isn't just conjured out of thin air, either. In Japan, there is a folkloric system of fortune-telling based around your name, called Kaiun, which is used here to help inform the abilities of a weapon.

Add to that the different in-game 'rewards' you get that feature different cultural artefacts, gourmet food and other Japanese-themed items, and it's obvious that local culture plays a major role in WamojiSword. And while we can't promise that it'll make your kanji any better, if you're at all interested in Japan, it should be well worth having a go at.

I can certainly see WamojiSword being a great way to swot up on kanji during a long flight. And when you're on said flight, you'll want some offline games to enjoy. So check out our list of best no Wi-Fi mobile games for some of our top suggestions!