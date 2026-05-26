Angry Birds Dream Blast introduces new Dream Passes and environmental protection event

Angry Birds Dream Blast is getting a brand-new major mechanic with Dream Passes

Complete chapters to unlock new monthly storylines featuring your favourite characters

The first kicks off with Ocean Rescue, which sees you trying to rescue baby turtles

If there's one big name on mobile that's never really seemed to drop in terms of popularity, it's Angry Birds. Rovio being bought by Sega seems to have fuelled them to bring more of these irate avians to mobile than ever before. But this time around, it's an existing game that's getting an update.

That's Angry Birds Dream Blast, the casual bubble-blasting puzzler featuring the titular birds. And it's getting a major new feature in the form of Dream Passes. At their heart, these are season passes (as the name might suggest), but Rovio are seeking to add a thematic twist.

The first monthly pass being introduced is called Ocean Rescue, which ties into Rovio's other environmental efforts. Completing the pass will go towards the goal of rescuing over 20,000 baby sea turtles in Panama. Not a bad way to help the planet and enjoy Angry Birds Dream Blast at the same time.

Turtling up

Further passes are aimed at focusing on a single character who pursues a certain aspiration, such as becoming a rock star, with each completed chapter continuing the story. Visuals in Angry Birds Dream Blast have also had a bit more of a revamp to resemble the film franchise, which is set to soon see its third instalment

I don't think this is a bad mechanic to introduce, and I'm certainly glad to see it's different from paid season passes or other events it may resemble. And it's certainly worth checking in to help out with the latest environmental efforts as part of this latest pass.

In the meantime, if you're a devoted puzzle fan looking to enjoy more of the genre, then you're on the right platform in mobile. Why not find out what other great examples are out there to play with our list of the best puzzle games on iOS?