Looking for the best tycoon games for Android? Look no further, because we've brought the best 15 of them together into this list for you. Read on to find out the best places to build your fortune on Android.
Tycoon games are a pretty tricky category - they are a subsection of the simulator category, which is quite massive in game development. Tycoon games allow you to run businesses, take on new roles, and gain success much quicker than you could possibly do in real life. It feels good to succeed at jobs and become a billionaire, and it’s all achievable in many of these games.
We've got everything here from building up a beer empire through to building an actual space empire. You'll also manage zoos, car factories and... eSport stars? So do make sure to click on through to find out what we believe are the best 15 tycoon games for Android. And, of course, if you think we've missed something then leave us a comment, because we do occasionally revisit our various lists to make sure that we've kept them completely up to date.
You can start your own little brewery and build up to a massive empire in Brew Town - a craft beer tycoon game. You can control a lot of your business here, from designing your own bottles to creating different flavor ranges. It’s a great game for beer lovers and people interested in creating a large business around craft designs and beer, without wanting to do it in real life.
Many gamers who play games are often interested in the life of the game developers who create them - and what better way to understand their lives then playing a game where you can become a game dev? Game Dev Story is a game developer tycoon where you can manage staff, create games, and make millions without learning to code yourself.
Ever want to become a famous YouTuber? In Youtuber Life, you can put in all of the effort quickly and get guaranteed success, without the challenges of an over-populated platform or needing to learn actual video editing. You are able to become a millionaire through vlogging or gaming, or making whatever content your subscribers care about.
When it comes to building cars, I really do not have a single clue what is going on, but that wouldn’t stop me from downloading and playing this colorful and cute Car Industry Tycoon! Car Industry Tycoon is an idle game, where you can gain money over time, hire different workers to do jobs, create more cars, upgrade your factory and more as your business grows.
Humanity has moved to space in Space Colony: Idle, and you need to build up the infrastructure to make society survive and thrive. You will need to train up astronauts, set up systems so that they can work and build, discover new tech and mine the materials on this new planet so that the world can grow and thrive just as Earth had.
Maybe, you’re more interested in becoming the manager of your favorite Esports team! If so, Esports Life Tycoon is there for you. You can create your Esports Team, build their work space, deal with less minute issues right before a big match and keep your team motivated. You can climb to the top of the Esports world with your team shining through.
I did not know much about the transport empire, but it turns out you can make anything into an empire in Tycoon games! In Transit King Tycoon, you are able to create different favorites that then make materials that need to be exported to other places using trucks! You’ll need to build up your fleet, command them, and become the best transport place in the world.
Skyward City is an “urban tycoon” game where you are building and creating a city that has different districts, areas, and even mayors that need to earn money within their districts. There is a lot of money to be made while you are creating a city, especially when it comes to expanding your city and keeping your millions!
Soda Factory Tycoon is a tapping game where you are creating a bunch of soda factories, bottles and flavors as you build up your own empire of sweet drink! You need to tap the screen as you play, gaining more money, upgrading buildings, hiring people and doing all you need to do to keep your soda flowing.
In Rocket Star tycoon, you are looking to put together a group of talented people to create rockets so that you can explore more of outer space! Through research and launches, you can find your way through the galaxy, getting to earn cash and upgrade your space center in the process. There are so many different places to explore and starships to create.
Everyone seems to want to own and run a zoo at one point in their lives, so Idle Zoo Tycoon 3D offers you to get that entire experience on your phone. You can design your own zoo, upgrade areas, add in different animals, breed them and create the ideal place for people to enjoy while taking care of the animals you choose!
Instead of a car factory, you can become a mechanic in Idle Mechanics Manager! You are tasked with hiring employees, building up your factory and selling cars, in hopes of creating the best car mechanics in all of the town. You can earn money along the way, which then can be re-invested in your business, helping you take the world by storm.
James’ golf club has been failing, so you are tasked with helping him grow to a golf club empire in Golf Club Manager! His dream is to have a wonderful golf club, and you can help him do that by using your business savvy mind to reinvest the days earnings and expand the course so that people are more interested in spending more money!
Maybe, you’d like a simple life. One where you run a gaming shop, keeping your customers happy, hiring staff, and knowing all you need to know about the various tech and gadgets that you stock. Your shop specifically is targeting Esports players, so you will need to entice them in and use their feedback to make the most profit.
What’s more meta than making a business about making a smartphone on your smartphone? Smartphone Tycoon 2 has you creating your own smartphone company, where you must develop new features, create smartphones, grow your business and take the mobile market by storm with your phones. You can end up with die hard fans of your phones, if you are good enough.
Comments