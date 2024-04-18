Girls Evo celebrates a million downloads on Google Play, also out now on the App Store

Free character until April 24th

Loongcheer Game is celebrating an epic milestone for Girls Evo, inviting everyone to join in on the festivities as the idle RPG surpasses a mission downloads on Google Play. This coincides with the title's launch on the App Store as well, so iOS users can now embark on the same adventure titled "Evolution Chronicles".

During the festivities within Girls Evo (or Evolution Chronicles), you can look forward to Nightmare from the Dark Faction coming back with a vengeance as she wields her control skills and powerful magic. From now until April 24th, simply log into the game and clear the themed activities to score Nightmare for free. The latest update also adds Heavenly Blessing and Raid Descent.

In case you're unfamiliar with Girls Evo, it's an idle title where you can tinker around with monster evolution across Fire, Wind, Water, Earth, Light and Dark factions. You can also put your combat prowess to the test by challenging other players in PvP modes across the globe. There are more than a hundred different monsters to collect, evolve, and deploy onto PvE modes as well.

If you're eager to join in on all the fun, you can do so by checking out Girls Evo on the App Store and on Google Play. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases.

