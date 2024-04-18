The Enchanted World is a new fantasy puzzle game from Noodlecake

Enchanted World hits stores May 7th

The Enchanted World is a new game coming from Noodlecake

A sliding tile puzzle set in a low-poly fantasy world, it's releasing May 7th

You can try the first chapter of the game for free, before deciding whether you want to buy!

Well, it's that time of the day again, the day we start digging into new, and upcoming releases. And do we have one for you now? Do you like puzzles? Do you like fantasy? Love stylish, minimalist graphics? Then why not take a gander at Enchanted World, set to release May 7th?

The Enchanted World is a new game from developer Noodlecake, offering an intriguing fantasy world and challenging tile-sliding puzzles. You'll be able to explore 9 different realms with their own distinct tilesets, solve more than 30 handcrafted puzzles and enjoy some gorgeous low-poly graphics. Enchanted World also promises to offer a captivating and engrossing story without the use of dialogue, communicated purely through visuals and audio.

And the best part? Like many other games recently, Enchanted World is bringing back the 'lite' or 'try before you buy' format. So if you're curious, but don't want to stump up the money for the full release, you can try out the first chapter of the game for free, before deciding whether it's for you.

If you're not already familiar with Noodlecake games, the studio has been previously covered thanks to a glut of incredibly compact but stylish and fun games. Whether that's a car football game Motorball or twisted farming simulator Farm Punks. All of these games have the usual gameplay conventions, just with some intriguing twists, so we've got high hopes for Enchanted World.

And with that kind of graphical style and quirky puzzle gameplay, we'd hope that something like Enchanted World manages to find an audience.