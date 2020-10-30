Updated October 30, 2020: New entries added

The story of the .io genre is an interesting one. This genre started out with a single game called Agar.io, so-named after the jelly-like cell substance ('Agar') and the original web game's top level domain name ('.io').

In appropriately viral fashion, this singular game would multiply and evolve into an incredibly popular genre of its own.

The original .io game set the template for what was to follow. It was a massively multiplayer arena game that asked players to survive, consume cells, and thrive. If you encountered another, smaller player, you could consume them and grow.

Not every subsequent .io game has stuck precisely to this script. Some have taken on a distinct Battle Royale flavour - a genre that took off almost in parallel.

The .io scene is pretty mature now, and the initial rush has abated. It's a good time, then, to round-up the best of .io on Android.

Happy hunting.