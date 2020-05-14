Bethesda have been teasing us with the prospect of portable Elder Scrolls for months, and finally, after many delays, we can play The Elder Scrolls: Blades on Android and iOS right now. Joy!

That is, you can if you have been able to get into the limited early access period. Oops.

Whether you're playing the game now or eagerly waiting to get in, we have the content you need. From guides to the game, to impressions and even video coverage, we're the Elder Scrolls: Blades resource you need right now.



The Elder Scrolls: Blades has jumped out of the door with a decent experience, but one that needs tempering for longer than the in-game timers.

In our preview, we said: "The Elder Scrolls: Blades has been touted by Bethesda as a proper console experience, but in reality, it's a mobile town building game. The truth hurts, and the truth is that thus far, this does not feel like a grand adventure at all."

In the game you'll be undertaking dangerous jobs in order to earn materials and gold to enhance your new town, which was attacked. It's up to you to return it to its former glory, and make it better and more prosperous than ever.

