Bethesda have been teasing us with the prospect of portable Elder Scrolls for months, and finally, after many delays, we can play The Elder Scrolls: Blades on Android and iOS right now. Joy!
That is, you can if you have been able to get into the limited early access period. Oops.
Whether you're playing the game now or eagerly waiting to get in, we have the content you need. From guides to the game, to impressions and even video coverage, we're the Elder Scrolls: Blades resource you need right now.
The Elder Scrolls: Blades has jumped out of the door with a decent experience, but one that needs tempering for longer than the in-game timers.
In our preview, we said: "The Elder Scrolls: Blades has been touted by Bethesda as a proper console experience, but in reality, it's a mobile town building game. The truth hurts, and the truth is that thus far, this does not feel like a grand adventure at all."
In the game you'll be undertaking dangerous jobs in order to earn materials and gold to enhance your new town, which was attacked. It's up to you to return it to its former glory, and make it better and more prosperous than ever.
Just take a look below for all of our content for The Elder Scrolls: Blades, and make sure to keep coming back to Pocket Gamer for even more.
Our hands-on video
All of our news
- E3 2018 - The Elder Scrolls is headed back to mobile with the stunning RPG 'Blades'
- We could be seeing The Elder Scrolls: Blades on iPhone and iPad as early as September
- The Elder Scrolls: Blades' release date has been pushed on a week, but will that be all?
- The Elder Scrolls: Blades has been pushed back to December on iOS and Android
- No, Elder Scrolls: Blades isn't launching on iPhone and iPad tomorrow
- The Elder Scrolls: Blades is out now for iPhone, iPad, and Android - sort of
Our Elder Scrolls opinions
- Harry's hot takes: E3 2018 interview special
- The Elder Scrolls: Blades - Is it the adventure we were waiting for?
- Editor's Corner: The Elder Scrolls: Blades needs to get this one thing right to succeed
- A month with The Elder Scrolls: Blades - Does it get good?
Guides, tips, and walkthroughs
- How do I get into the early access program for The Elder Scrolls: Blades?
- Essential tips for combat
- Important town building tips
- Gathering materials and fast
- More decorations and fast
- Getting the best equipment
- Earning gems and fast
- Everything you need to know to beat trolls
- Full list of enemy weaknesses and resistances
- Everything you need to know about chests
- Make progress and play for free
- Everything you need to know about jobs
- How to easily beat the Wispmother
- What to do every day
- Importance of potions
- New questlines, content and Switching your save
- Everything to know about jewelry
- Join our Elder Scrolls: Blades Guild and share yours in the comments!
- How to win in the Arena
Comments