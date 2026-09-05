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Art of Conquest tier list of best heroes

By Mihail Katsoris
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| Art of Conquest
Art of Conquest tier list of best heroes

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Updated on September 5th, 2026 - Version: 1.26.124

Our Art of Conquest tier list will guide you every step of the way toward understanding who the best heroes are, which should be your priority, and which are not worth spending your resources on. 

Some might say that finding the top-tier heroes in Art of Conquest is easy - just pick Bane, Jacques, and Cleo, and you're set. However, it's not that simple. Each hero is good for something in particular, so it's not ideal to dismiss them right off the bat. 

In case you are looking for similar content, you should take a look at our DC Worlds Collide tier list, Mobile Legends tier listStar Wars Hunters tier list, where we have ranked all of the characters by their class, and many others. Type in the name of the game that interests you in the search bar, and it's likely that we have covered it. 

Each hero has a specific "class" and thus specialises in something. Some in magic damage, some in tanking, and so on. These are all the hero classes in Art of Conquest: 

  • General
  • Gladiator
  • Mage
  • Paladin
  • Sage
  • Necromancer
  • Mechanist
  • Rogue
Heroes standing in front of the beautiful landscape

In our Art of Conquest tier list below, we've ranked our favourite heroes from the top to the bottom, based on their collective performance throughout the game. Some of them are especially good in the early stages but tend to fall short in the long run, while others are the exact opposite. Of course, there are also the heroes that are good regardless of where you're up to, which are placed in the SS-tier and S-tier.

  • If you want some extra rewards, then don't forget about redemption codes! Check out our Art of Conquest codes page for the latest redeem codes in the game - updated weekly.

And without further ado, let's dive into the Art of Conquest tier list! 

Click Here To View The List »

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Art of Conquest tier list

Art of Conquest Rose character This is our current Art of Conquest tier list. The best heroes are listed at the top in the SS tier, quickly followed by the S-tier and A-tier. In the middle of the pack, we have the B tier, which consists of average heroes, and at the very bottom, we have the C tier, which consists of heroes that we wouldn't particularly recommend (unless you have no other choice).
TierCharacters
SS Cleo, Elena, Vega, Rose, Jacques, Bane, Fenris
S Virion, Gan, Wraxius, Nora, Mako, Yip, Denji, Saizo, Solaris, Eyreon
A Avalon, Avril, Tiadrin, Lunella, Ophidia, Gafgar, Baelrog, Lee, Bazric, Floras, Kitano, Tisephon
B Gazul, Grimms, Vallari, Sprig, Myra
C Rufio, Tok,
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Mihail Katsoris
Mihail Katsoris
I've enjoyed playing games ever since I was a kid (which was a long long time ago at this point). It all started off with an Atari 65XE, then came an Amiga 500+, a Sega Genesis, a 386, and the rest was history. I consider myself lucky to have been able to experience the gaming evolution over the years - this is my passion, and what I will continue to do for as long as I can.