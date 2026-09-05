Art of Conquest tier list of best heroes

Updated on September 5th, 2026 - Version: 1.26.124

Our Art of Conquest tier list will guide you every step of the way toward understanding who the best heroes are, which should be your priority, and which are not worth spending your resources on.

Some might say that finding the top-tier heroes in Art of Conquest is easy - just pick Bane, Jacques, and Cleo, and you're set. However, it's not that simple. Each hero is good for something in particular, so it's not ideal to dismiss them right off the bat.

In case you are looking for similar content, you should take a look at our DC Worlds Collide tier list, Mobile Legends tier list, Star Wars Hunters tier list, where we have ranked all of the characters by their class, and many others. Type in the name of the game that interests you in the search bar, and it's likely that we have covered it.

Each hero has a specific "class" and thus specialises in something. Some in magic damage, some in tanking, and so on. These are all the hero classes in Art of Conquest:

General

Gladiator

Mage

Paladin

Sage

Necromancer

Mechanist

Rogue

In our Art of Conquest tier list below, we've ranked our favourite heroes from the top to the bottom, based on their collective performance throughout the game. Some of them are especially good in the early stages but tend to fall short in the long run, while others are the exact opposite. Of course, there are also the heroes that are good regardless of where you're up to, which are placed in the SS-tier and S-tier.

If you want some extra rewards, then don't forget about redemption codes! Check out our Art of Conquest codes page for the latest redeem codes in the game - updated weekly.

And without further ado, let's dive into the Art of Conquest tier list!