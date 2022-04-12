Art of Conquest tier list of best heroes

: April 12th, 2022 - re-checked the tier list

This Art of Conquest tier list will guide you every step of the way toward understanding which are the best heroes, which ones should be your priority and which are not worth spending your resources on.

Some might say that finding the top-tier heroes in Art of Conquest is easy - just pick Bane, Jacques and Cleo and you're set. However, it's not that simple. Each hero is good for something in particular, so it's not ideal to dismiss them right off the bat.

Each hero has a specific "class", and thus specialises in something. Some in magic damage, some at tanking, and so on. These are all the hero classes in Art of Conquest:

General

Gladiator

Mage

Paladin

Sage

Necromancer

Mechanist

Rogue

In the Art of Conquest tier list below, we've ranked our favourite heroes from the top to the bottom, based on their collective performance all throughout the game. Some of them are especially good in the early stages of the game and tend to fall off short in the long run, while others are the exact opposite. Of course, there's also the heroes that are good no matter the game state, which are placed in the SS-tier and S-tier.

And without further ado, let's dive into the Art of Conquest tier list!