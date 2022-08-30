Star Wars Hunters tier list - Best characters ranked by class
Star Wars Hunters has soft-launched in select countries around the world, and now that we have been playing it for almost a month, we will be sharing our Star Wars Hunters tier list where we will rank the characters (hunters) from best to the worst. But before that, if you haven't seen our first impressions on Star Wars hunters, make sure to give it a read.
Character RolesThere are three different character roles: Damage, Support and Tank. As the name suggests, Damage is an aggressive role with great offensive abilities but low HP. Support doesn't have much damage or defence but can have extraordinary abilities to heal and protect the team, and lastly, the tank has massive HP, allowing it to soak up damage for the team.
Star Wars Hunters tier listIn this list, we have tried to rank every available character based on its abilities, stats and how easy it is to use. So if you are struggling to choose a mighty hunter, just refer to this tier list and pick the best one. We have divided the Star Wars Hunters tier list into three parts, listing the best hunters by role. Original article by Sumant Meena, updated by Pocket Gamer Staff.
Star Wars Hunters - Best Damage Heroes
Damage characters have abilities that deal massive damage to the enemies. However, they have low Health points. Thus, when you are using a damage character, your aim should be to jump in the fight, take down an enemy or two and get our asap. Here are the best damage characters in Star War Hunters:
Star Wars Hunters - Best Support Heroes
Support characters, as the name suggest, are more responsible for helping the teammates than dealing damage or completing the objective. Currently, there are only two support characters available in Star Wars Hunters.
Star Wars Hunters - Best Tank Heroes
Lastly, we have Tank characters responsible for absorbing the damages from enemies and pushing for the objective. It is the most crucial role in Star Wars Hunters and shall be taken by experienced players. Here are the best tank characters in Star War Hunters:
That concludes our Star Wars Hunters Tier List. Right now, there are eight characters (hunters) available. Zynga has confirmed that many more Star Wars characters will be introduced in future updates. If you are new to the game, don’t forget to check out our article on Star War Hunters - The best character for beginners.
Star War Hunters is currently only available in a few select countries. It’s scheduled to release globally in early 2022, but if you can’t wait to get your hands on it, then you can check out our Star War Hunters download guide.