Star Wars Hunters tier list - Best characters ranked by class

August 30, 2022 - re-checked the tiet list

Star Wars Hunters has soft-launched in select countries around the world, and now that we have been playing it for almost a month, we will be sharing our Star Wars Hunters tier list where we will rank the characters (hunters) from best to the worst. But before that, if you haven't seen our first impressions on Star Wars hunters, make sure to give it a read.

Character Roles

There are three different character roles: Damage, Support and Tank. As the name suggests, Damage is an aggressive role with great offensive abilities but low HP. Support doesn't have much damage or defence but can have extraordinary abilities to heal and protect the team, and lastly, the tank has massive HP, allowing it to soak up damage for the team.

Star Wars Hunters tier list

In this list, we have tried to rank every available character based on its abilities, stats and how easy it is to use. So if you are struggling to choose a mighty hunter, just refer to this tier list and pick the best one. We have divided theinto three parts, listing the best hunters by role. Original article by Sumant Meena, updated by Pocket Gamer Staff.