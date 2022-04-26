Art of Conquest Codes and how to redeem them (April 2022)
Newest Art of Conquest codes that you can redeem!
Updated on: April 26th, 2022 - Added new codes
In this article, you'll find a list of codes for Art of Conquest and how you can redeem them. So, without any further ado, let's get right into it.
Art of Conquest: Dark Horizon, is a role-playing game (RPG) published by LilithGames and it’s available for Android and iOS devices.
Takedown enemy strongholds and expand your kingdom! Challenge players around the words in real-time battles, slay dragons with your party of legendary heroes and much more.
How to redeem codes in Art of Conquest?Redeeming the Art of Conquest codes is a very easy process. Just go to the main screen and select your character's profile icon which is on the top left of your screen. From the profile menu, select ‘Options’ and then tap on the ‘Redeem’ button. All you have to do now is simply copy one of the Art of Conquest codes from our list, paste it into the text box and enjoy the free rewards.
Art of Conquest list of active codes
- iebqa4a2cv (New!)
- ieaxfnaeq2 (New!)
- inrmu6xckj
- ieqrn7cf9e
- iem474ch2i
- ief85cpdq3
- iegwi7cg5q
- AOC666
- h6m4wm5k3r
- h68qsnr682
- h69kp9g2rp
- h6ei6kuj5i
- zcwjtyn66m
- zcgpfh875c
- zci6wwhvgs
- zced87ua6v
Art of Conquest list of expired codes
- ieyew7jxgr
- h6emcg4msw
- h6znhikwmx
- zcbje5eg8e
- zctbbgee3d
- zcf8v7txq4
- zci5pnjzq8
- zc7mq2rh6p
- zcuh4rwjsx
- ya5nhcqxhw
- ya7nba3dni
- yarefff9rr
- zehbin6ike
- ya6qkwfiat
- ya7k3u53fy
- yai4ti4kmn
- ya4h5nyzay
- xe3e3neyuy
- ya4yckw2br
- xeathz9gce
- xeyc5ybmha
- xey796rnqs
- xesnk32waf
- xe9utihjwq
- xeymvm2jav
- xeuerx4rha
- xei7tdix2c
- xez63r6aci
- wiy8dyis99
- wisjvtjq33
- wi6a8f4dxr
- wiszi3paww
- wic6hcamww
- wif3ic73p2
- wijbw3jw3x
- wid6sjs232
- wi4uhnnn8y
- gyqye532m9
- gyxkb3btht
- ftpsixa38y
- fm72j3yauv
- fmp3cp2c76
- g76qdc2ue6
- 3ud3tzxvmm: Redeem this code to receive 60 Linari, 5000 Wood, 5000 Gold and 10k Soulfire
- aiktzq22mu: Redeem this code to receive Linari and Crystals
- acs9zmyvvc: Redeem this code to receive 60 Linari, 50 Mithril, 50 Crystals and 10k Soulfire
- acpphwzmqg: Redeem this code to receive 60 Linari, 50 Mithril, 50 Crystals and 10k Soulfire
- acnpdxxhw2: Redeem this code to receive Linari and Crystals
- acmdhti5vr: Redeem this code to receive 30 Linari, 3000 Wood, 3000 Gold and 10k Soulfire
- ackjffahux: Redeem this code to receive 30 Linari, 3000 Wood, 3000 Gold and 10k Soulfire
- ac498cyp3d: Redeem this code to receive 60 Linari, 50 Mithril, 50 Crystals and 10k Soulfire
- ac27qhqg2w: Redeem this code to receive Linari and Crystals
- 95n48ijpx2: Redeem this code to receive 30 Linari, 3000 Wood, 3000 Gold and 30k Soulfire
- 958rq6zzfa: Redeem this code to receive 30 Linari, 3000 Wood, 3000 Gold and 30k Soulfire
- 8bzp7538em: Redeem this code to receive 50 Linari and 10k Soulfire
- 8BTNJN5ERP: Redeem this code to receive 50 Linari and 10k Soulfire
- 8bsf6gfzh3: Redeem this code to receive 30 Linari and 10k Soulfire
- 8BR84KP4QP: Redeem this code to receive 60 Linari and10k Soulfire
- 8BJD9ES8BN: Redeem this code to receive 60 Linari and10k Soulfire
- 8B8CPRTIA7: Redeem this code to receive 60 Linari and10k Soulfire
- 8b3bu7hv9v: Redeem this code to receive 60 Linari and 10k Soulfire
- 7KZUFQXQHB: Redeem this code to receive 50 Linari and 10k Soulfire
- 7KIEWYRPCK: Redeem this code to receive 50 Linari and 10k Soulfire
- 7k9iud4j8s: Redeem this code to receive 100 Linari, 20 energy potions, 20 mana, 800 crystals, 800 mithril and 800 blood diamonds
- 797U4RKNPT: Redeem this code to receive 100 Linari and 10k Soulfire
- 78XJVAIV2D: Redeem this code to receive 50 Linari and10k Soulfire
- 78WY3VY5EB: Redeem this code to receive 30 Linari and 10k Soulfire
- 78WKSPFPAN: Redeem this code to receive 60 Linari and 10k Soulfire
Keep in mind, that these codes might be active for a limited time. Make sure you redeem them before they expire! Check back on this page regularly as we will update our lists as soon as new Art of Conquest codes are out.Original Article by Mihail Katsoris, updates by Pocket Gamer Staff.