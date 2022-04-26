Art of Conquest Codes and how to redeem them (April 2022)

Newest Art of Conquest codes that you can redeem!

April 26th, 2022 - Added new codes

In this article, you'll find a list of codes for Art of Conquest and how you can redeem them. So, without any further ado, let's get right into it.

Art of Conquest: Dark Horizon, is a role-playing game (RPG) published by LilithGames and it’s available for Android and iOS devices.

Takedown enemy strongholds and expand your kingdom! Challenge players around the words in real-time battles, slay dragons with your party of legendary heroes and much more.

How to redeem codes in Art of Conquest?

Art of Conquest list of active codes

iebqa4a2cv (New!)

ieaxfnaeq2 (New!)

inrmu6xckj

ieqrn7cf9e

iem474ch2i

ief85cpdq3

iegwi7cg5q

AOC666

h6m4wm5k3r

h68qsnr682

h69kp9g2rp

h6ei6kuj5i

zcwjtyn66m

zcgpfh875c

zci6wwhvgs

zced87ua6v

Redeeming the Art of Conquest codes is a very easy process. Just go to the main screen and select your character's profile icon which is on the top left of your screen. From the profile menu, select ‘Options’ and then tap on the ‘Redeem’ button. All you have to do now is simply copy one of the Art of Conquest codes from our list, paste it into the text box and enjoy the free rewards.

Keep in mind, that these codes might be active for a limited time. Make sure you redeem them before they expire! Check back on this page regularly as we will update our lists as soon as new Art of Conquest codes are out.

Original Article by Mihail Katsoris, updates by Pocket Gamer Staff.