DC Worlds Collide tier list - The famous debate of which superheroes are the most powerful
How powerful is every character in DC Worlds Collide? Today, we will break them all down, one by one, and present you with a complete DC Worlds Collide tier list.
After being closed for a while (since 2022), DC Worlds Collide re-launched, and although it still retains some of its older features, it is now kinda updated, and a lot more user-friendly. The characters are the same, new ones are expected to be released too, of course, but if you want to know who you should be picking, here is everything you need to know.
The best Legendary & Epic characters in DC Worlds CollideEpic is the highest hero rarity you can get from the normal gacha banner, called the Epic Recruitment. Of course, there are also Legendary heroes, which are a step above the Epics. However, not all the Legendaries are created equal - Wonder Woman is one of the absolute best picks, hands-down.
In this DC Worlds Collide tier list, we've not ranked the Elite and below characters, since you won't be using them past the starter stages. Instead, if any of them are worthy of being ranked, you will find them in the tier list; otherwise, they're not good end-game characters.
- Make sure you claim the latest DC Worlds Collide codes, since they will give you some free characters!
DC Worlds Collide tier listSince we ranked all the rarest characters (Epic and Legendary), we sorted them from the S+ tier, which is the highest, all the way down to the C tier, which is the lowest. We recommend you try to obtain and upgrade the characters in the A tier and above, since those are the ones you'll be using the most.
Feel free to use the links below to check out a specific tier you're interested in!
S+ tier | S tier | A tier | B tier | C tier
Original article by Cristina Mesesan. Updated by Mihail Katsoris.
DC Worlds Collide tier list: S+ tier
- Wonder Woman
- Aquaman
- Superman (DCU)
- Superman
- Sinestro
- Doctor Fate
- Lex Luthor
- Deathstroke
- Green Lantern - Hal
Superman
Superman is as strong as you would expect him to be. A tank that can attack every character on the enemy team and add two stacks of burn. Whenever the stacks detonate, he gains physical damage reduction, on top of the damage reduction he already has. When he takes fatal damage, he does the most Superman thing, gaining immunity for one round. Once the round ends, he heals for 10% of his HP.
Lex Luthor
Lex is a super villain tank who can support his team in various ways. He can shield his allies and remove their debuffs, but can also rally them to battle by granting them extra basic attacks. That's why he has such a high position on our DC Worlds Collide tier list.
Wonder Woman
Wonder Woman is an AoE damage hero who buffs her allies by granting them crit damage bonuses. Not only that, but Wonder Woman can inflict silence and stun her enemies.
S tier
- Batman
- Nightwing
- Constantine
- Peacemaker
- Zatanna
- Starfire
- Raven
- Ocean Master
- Pandora
- Green Lantern: Guy Gardner
- The Flash
- Blue Beetle
The Flash
Flash is a multi-target damage hero who can knock back his enemies' action bar. If he takes fatal damage while there are no other allies on the field, Flash can turn back time and heal himself, remove every debuff, plus gain ultimate points.
Batman
Batman attacks an enemy multiple times, dealing physical damage while applying a stack of Armor Break per hit. He can take down tanky enemies fast.
Constantine
Constantine is one of the very best true AoE damage units. He can be very effective in pretty much any team comp, as he doesn't need synergies to deal tons of damage.
Starfire
Starfire can deal high amounts of damage to an enemy row and also dispel one of their buffs. At the same time, she gets increased damage when attacking the front row and gets an armor penetration buff that lasts for two rounds.
Nightwing
Nightwing is an agility tank that can be a part of pretty much any team. He has high block chances to go along with the ability to attack and stun the enemy's highest attack unit, making him one of the best in his role.
Zatanna
Zatanna is an excellent support unit who can be a part of many team comps. She can attack the enemy's front row and apply the Armor Break status that lasts until the end of the battle. She also provides Strong Attack and Frantic buffs to her allies, plus life-steal.On top of that, her ultimate only costs two energy.
A tier
- Superboy
- Mr. Terrific
- Kid Flash
- Red Hood
- Green Arrow
- Bizarro
- Gorilla Grodd
- Two-Face
Green Arrow
Green Arrow can attack every enemy unit with his skill, Rain of Arrows, and he's very good at clearing the board. Whenever an enemy dies, he gains another round.
Superboy
There will be times when Superboy will drive you crazy due to the nature of his kit. But he's an interesting character, and his tactical resonance ability makes him a staple in any kind of burn team.
Red Hood
Jason Todd, aka Red Hood, is a character that has the potential to do very high, single-target physical damage. His ultimate move, Resurrection, will bring him back to life after two rounds.
Gorilla Grodd
Grodd is a tank that scales off enemies' debuffs. He can apply various negative status effects with his attacks, but also whenever he's attacked.
Bizarro
Bizarro shares an amount of damage with an ally he links, while at the same time providing damage reduction and a small amount of healing. He possesses an AoE ability that weakens every enemy unit for two rounds, and can apply Frostbite stacks and Freeze status.
Kid Flash
Kid Flash is an amazing healer who also provides various defensive buffs to his allies. He's tactical resonance buffs his healing ability even more.
B tier
- Bane
- The Penguin
- Judomaster
- Vigilante
- Martian Manhunter
- Cyborg
- Supergirl
- The Bride (DCU)
The Penguin
There's not a lot Penguin can't do. He can attack the enemy back line and heal for a percentage of his max HP. His Umbrella Shield increases his own defense while at the same time providing damage reduction to his back row allies. His versatility is what makes him shine.
Bane
A tank that can attack every enemy and apply negative effects on them - how about that? His self-heal is very strong, and at maximum rank, his ultimate costs no points. Works best with characters that can heal him.
C tier
- Robin
- Poison Ivy
- Green Lantern - Jessica
- Green Lantern - John
- Star Sapphire - Carol
- Mera
- Vixen
- Bloodsport
Poison Ivy
As her name suggests, she's all about inflicting poison on her enemies. The more stacks of poison they have, the more damage she will do, and she can do a lot with the right synergies.
Robin
Little Damian Wayne, aka Robin, is a hero who can deal huge amounts of damage to the enemy. He charges the back row to attack a single target three times while he applies a stack of bleed whenever he does damage. His tactical resonance requirements are not hard to meet.