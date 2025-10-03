DC Worlds Collide tier list - The famous debate of which superheroes are the most powerful

- Version: 1.1.12 - Latest Additions: Aquaman

How powerful is every character in DC Worlds Collide? Today, we will break them all down, one by one, and present you with a complete DC Worlds Collide tier list.

After being closed for a while (since 2022), DC Worlds Collide re-launched, and although it still retains some of its older features, it is now kinda updated, and a lot more user-friendly. The characters are the same, new ones are expected to be released too, of course, but if you want to know who you should be picking, here is everything you need to know.

The best Legendary & Epic characters in DC Worlds Collide

Epic is the highest hero rarity you can get from the normal gacha banner, called the Epic Recruitment. Of course, there are also Legendary heroes, which are a step above the Epics. However, not all the Legendaries are created equal - Wonder Woman is one of the absolute best picks, hands-down.

In this DC Worlds Collide tier list, we've not ranked the Elite and below characters, since you won't be using them past the starter stages. Instead, if any of them are worthy of being ranked, you will find them in the tier list; otherwise, they're not good end-game characters.

DC Worlds Collide tier list

Since we ranked all the rarest characters (Epic and Legendary), we sorted them from the S+ tier, which is the highest, all the way down to the C tier, which is the lowest. We recommend you try to obtain and upgrade the characters in the A tier and above, since those are the ones you'll be using the most.

Feel free to use the links below to check out a specific tier you're interested in!

Original article by Cristina Mesesan. Updated by Mihail Katsoris.