Arknights debuts massive new patch and Thank You events alongside limited-time side story event

Arknights has a major new update and limited-time side story event now available

Retracing Our Steps comes with three new stages and plenty of rewards

Not to mention the debut of a whopping five new operators to recruit!

While Endfield may be the hottest new entry in the series, Yostar is far from done with the game that started it all. The original Arknights is getting a major new update, Thank You rewards and a limited-time side story event with the debut of 'Retracing Our Steps' today on iOS and Android, running until May 5th!

The event itself is split into three stages: Pilgrimage through the Blizzards, Road of Reformation and Heart of Karlan. By completing them, you'll be able to acquire new event currency to swap for rewards, such as the new six-star operator Astgenne the Lightchaser's token, Headhunting Permits and other goodies.

Not only that, but completing the Karlan trade R&D and its various stages will offer even more rewards. That's without even mentioning the new Thank You Celebration taking place until April 28th, which will reward players with exclusive outfits and furniture for logging in during the event period.

An arknight by any other name

Of course, it wouldn't be Arknights if there weren't also a massive influx of new characters to choose from! And this latest update certainly delivers with a whopping five new operators: three six-stars and two five-stars, including SilverAsh, the Reignfrost and Hadiya, all of whom will find a place in our Arknights tier list

While Endfield is undoubtedly going to be where the series is headed in future, Arknights itself remains hugely popular with fans and for good reason. With these new operators, story events and shop additions, you'll have more content than ever to sink your teeth into this week in Arknights.

Speaking of great games to play, however, how have you been keeping up with this year's releases so far? Not so well? Well, in which case you need to check in on our ongoing, constantly updated list of the best mobile games of 2026!