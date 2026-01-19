Arknights celebrates its sixth anniversary with a host of new rewards for loyal players

Celebrate good times, come on

Arknights is celebrating its sixth anniversary with a bunch of new content

That's two six-star and two five-star operators, as well as the limited-time event Ato

And yes, there will be login rewards and free pulls to enjoy

While Arknights: Endfield may have been the big news at the start of the year, you shouldn't let yourself forget the title that started it all. That's because the original Arknights is now celebrating nothing less than its sixth anniversary! Complete with a host of rewards and goodies for loyal players.

To kick off, we've got the limited-time event, Ato, which offers up three new stages for you to take on. You'll be given challenges to perform and rewards to claim when you've completed them. So far, so standard, but with everything from five-star Operator Matsukiri's tokens to Headhunting Permits on offer, it's well worth checking in.

Next, we've got a suite of other new additions, including two new six-star operators. Hoshiguma the Breacher is the first, and a tenacious new operator whose special ability allows her to avoid defeat with a last stand. Next, Haruka offers both enhanced healing and damage, protecting selected allies with a special damage-absorbing bubble.

That's still barely scratching the surface of what's available, as there are also two other five-star operators now available to grab. I won't go into details of what Kichisei and Matsukiri offer, but suffice it to say they're both going to end up somewhere on our Arknights tier list!

There's also special new outfits and other additions, and, finally, the requisite login events to celebrate six years of Arknights! From January 16th to 30th, you'll be able to grab plenty of goodies, including free pulls for Limited Headhunting [Hanabi Exiled] to celebrate this latest anniversary event!

