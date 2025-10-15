Arknights' latest event The Masses Travel is set to be one of the hit ARPG's biggest yet

Knighty knight

Arknights is not about to be overshadowed by its upcoming spinoff Endfield

Because The Masses Travel is a major new event running into November

New operators, costumes and plenty of stages to explore have all been added

With the upcoming Arknights: Endfield dominating headlines, it may be tempting to overlook the original. But strategy RPG Arknights is not about to be overshadowed so quickly. Because there's a major new event on the way in Arknights, with The Masses Travel dominating October!

Yes, while other top releases are instead focusing on the spooktacular ghouls and goblins of the Halloween season, Arknights has something more typical but no less exciting. Running until November 11th, The Masses Travel kicks off with a variety of exciting stages, such as Rest in Peace and An Audience with God.

Dive into them and complete the A Firearm Technician's Night activities to earn the Enlightened Pacifier. This special item can be exchanged for a huge variety of rewards at the Sweet Dream Hall shop, including a token for the newly introduced six-star Operator Sankta Miksaparato and exclusive outfits for Broca and Amiya.

Not the end-field

Speaking of new operators, Sankta isn't the only one joining the roster and our Arknights tier list . There's also the new five-star Operatore Gracebearer, who focuses on blocking enemies and boosting her attack when defeating enemies under the effect of Nerous Impairment. Paired with Sankta's bombardment ability, they make a truly intimidating pairing.

Finally, while they may not be spooky, we've also got a suite of new costumes arriving in the Outfit store. There's the Test Collection series with picks such as Glory of the Devout for Archetto, and the Iteration Provident series, including Roar Against the Wilds for Mynar.

Phew, with all this, it's no surprise you'll be more than tided over ahead of Arknights: Endfield's release.