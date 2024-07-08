Archero heroes get a broad range of new buffs in latest minor update

Now's the best time to hop back in

Archero, the bullet heaven game, is getting a new sweep of mini-buffs

Heroes like Blazo, Taigo and Ryan are getting some buffs

You can check out some of our guides and hop back in at the perfect time to enjoy Archero

Roguelike top-down shooter Archero is getting a sweep of new mini-buffs to a variety of characters in the latest update. As we spotted on the game's iOS version history, you'll be glad to find out certain underrated characters like Blazo, Taigo and Ryan are getting a bit of an overhaul.

If you haven't heard of Archero already, it's a roguelike shooter that's sort of similar to bullet heaven games like Brotato and Vampire Survivors. Although in Archero's case, there's a lot more hands-on aiming and shooting than in those games.

Archero is no different. You play as a lone archer slowly honing your skills as you take down hordes of enemies. And while the latest buffs are mainly for the PvP mode Hero Duel, it's still enough for us to remind you that this game is worth a go.

Yes, it's not much but while Archero has been quite quiet over the past year or so, we have had the chance to cover Archero more than a few times in the past. For example we have our tier list of all the heroes, pets and equipment in Archero to give you the best chance of getting started. Better yet we've also got our general tips to make you a better marksman in Archero, giving you some general guidelines for getting good.

But if that's still not enough, don't worry. Because we've got coverage for even more games than Archero. You only need to look as far as our list of the best mobile games of 2024 (so far) to find some of the best new releases these past 12 months.

And if that's still not enough you can always dig into our other, even bigger list of the most anticipated mobile games of the year.