Mirage Perfect Skyline codes: September 2022

Get various exclusive in-game rewards

: September 5th, 2022 - Checked for new codes, moved the expired ones

Mirage Perfect Skyline is a brand new MMORPG with gods and demons that has just been released on Android and iOS. If you have already downloaded it and are looking for active Mirage Perfect Skyline codes to use and claim exclusive in-game rewards, you have reached the right place. In this post, we will share a list of all working Mirage Perfect Skyline codes that you can use to get in-game rewards like gold, sycess, mount advance orb, black Kylin spirit, dragon key and much more.

List of Mirage Perfect Skyline codes

There are no active codes at the moment

Here is a list of all working Mirage Perfect Skyline codes:

We will keep updating this post with new working Mirage Perfect Skyline codes as and when they arrive, so make sure to bookmark this page and visit regularly to find new working codes.

Expired

PetRockDay

Popsicle

obonlantern

HoneyBeeee

backflipcat

wearebbf

dorritodew

Mirage1

Mirage2

Discordxmirage - Rewards: 100 B. Jade & 10 Pri. Wings Essence

AyamGoreng

MIRAGEFB - Rewards: 200 Sycees, ten Pri. Enhance Gem

MIRAGE3000 - Rewards: One million gold, 2000 sycess, ten Pri. enhance gem, ten mount advance orb

MIRAGE2021 - Rewards: Two black kylin spirit, 15 mount advance orb

MIRAGE1314 - Rewards: 20 Pri. God Psyche, three brutal might, three brutal might and 500 sycess

MIRAGE666 - Rewards: 100 B. jade, ten Pri. Wings essence

MIRAGE456 - Rewards: 500K gold, 1000 sycess, ten dragon key

MIRAGEPS22 - Rewards:1000 sycess, 20 Pri. pet biscuit

JOINNMPS - Rewards: 20 Pri. wings essence, 200 B. jade, 300 sycess

Zipcodeday

Seafarer

Juneteenth

RedRose

Quyuanday

Dunsmoke

Family4ver

Mamaboy

WeLuvEarth

Hello2022

Perfect

Skyline

Iamthebest99

WorkHard

Greatfriday

MIRAGE10000 - Valid until December 31st, 2021

MIRAGE30000 - Valid until December 31st, 2021

MIRAGE50000 - Valid until December 31st, 2021

MIRAGE80000 - Valid until December 31st, 2021

MIRAGE100000 - Valid until December 31st, 2021

Weworktoday

MIRAGERETURN

Familyday

Iloveyou

EyouCat

ChocoRain

1stquarter

CatRespect

WhiteValen

Puzzletime

Hathatday

Hugmyluv

How to redeem Mirage Perfect Skyline codes?

New to the game? Just follow the steps below to learn how to redeem Mirage Perfect Skyline codes and claim free in-game rewards.

Open the game and click on the plus icon on the top right side of the screen to open the menu option

Now go to settings and click on the redeem option located on the side of the menu

Enter any of the active redeem codes from above in the text area and click on the claim reward button to receive your reward

Mirage Perfect Skyline is available on both Android and iOS. You can download it from Google Play or the App Store.

Original article by Sumant Meena, updated by Pocket Gamer Staff.