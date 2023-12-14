Apple reveals the top Apple Arcade games of 2023

With the year coming to a close, it’s time to recognise our favourite titles that released in 2023. Apple already announced the winners of this year’s App Store Awards, with games like Hello Kitty Island Adventure and Lost in Play taking home grand prizes. It’s now time to look at some of 2023’s most downloaded Apple Arcade games.

Following a successful launch of console and PC, the hit management sim made it to Apple Arcade this year. It features an intricate management system that involves loads of statistics and data, with not much traditional football gameplay, making it perfect for hardcore strategy fans and lovers of Excel spreadsheets.First revealed in 2021, this title does exactly what its name suggests, it takes the series back to its roots. Red, Chuck, Bomb, Silver, and the rest of the squad are all back to beat both the Pigges and Eagles through iconic slingshot action.

A favourite for the foodies is Cuisine! is the latest entry of the long-running Japanese video game series. Naturally, the goal of the game is to cook delicious food, but with a twist. The ingredients are all there, but the only way to know what dish will be made is to cook them before the timer runs out.

This legendary and beloved tower defence game doesn’t need much of an introduction as it happens to be one of the most well-known ones in the genre. Starting off as a flash game, this iteration is packed with so much content featuring some of the most challenging stages in any game ever.Ever wanted to do something about the traffic around you? Well, doing it IRL may be a little tough but Mini Motorways allows players to do exactly that, to prove that they’re better designers than the ones out there. From a few buildings to entire cities, players will be creating massive networks.

City-builder fans can rejoice with this one as gameplay is only limited by one's imagination. It comes with a really cool sandbox mode that lets players flex their creative muscles as they build the town of their dreams.

Another game that needs no introduction. The original smash hit title returns to Apple Arcade, allowing players to destroy fruits to their heart’s content. From the iconic Classic Mode to the quirky Arcade Mode, everything’s back.One more for the OGs as MobilityWare’s title has been around for over a decade now. Solitaire was always addictive on PCs and now its availability on Arcade makes it even easier to sit back, relax, and arrange cards in descending order.

2K’s popular title also got its own Apple Arcade version. Like most fans already know, this game is a classic basketball simulator with a tonne of features ranging from league matches, customization options, and of course, MyCAREER.

Finally, Snake.io aims to allow players to relive memories from their Nokia days when Snake was the only game available. Players must survive for as long as they can in order to become the biggest snake that can successfully eat up the rest.

2023 was definitely a great year on Apple Arcade and the next one promises to be even better, as seen by January 2024’s titles that were recently revealed.