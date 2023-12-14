Apple spotlights the most popular iPhone and iPad games of 2023

2023 has been a great year for mobile gamers, with some exceptional titles being released on iOS. The App Store Award winners already highlighted some of the best games to grace the platform in 2023, but the appreciation doesn’t stop there. Apple also revealed the most downloaded games this year on iPhones and iPads, and we’ve used those to generate an all-encompassing list of the most popular iOS games in 2023.

Everyone loves free games and they’re usually really hard to put down once you start. From endless runners to match-3s, there’s something in there for everyone. Be it competing with friends and family in Monopoly Go! or Roblox, or topping leaderboards in Magic Tiles 3 and Subway Surfers, both solo and multiplayer fans will find a game. If you're into football, the yearly Fifa game was rebranded as EA Sports FC 24.

Here's a look at the top free iPhone and iPad games this year:

Monopoly Go!

Roblox

Royal Match

Chess – Play & Learn

Magic Tiles 3: Piano Game

Coin Master

My Perfect Hotel

Subway Surfers

Parking Jam 3D

Gardenscapes

Among Us!

Bridge Race

EA Sports FC Mobile 2024

Geometry Dash Lite

While free games are great, they’re usually plagued by ads or constant requests for in-app purchases. That’s where paid titles shine because they’re already charging a premium, so they usually do away with the annoying pop-ups. You’ll always find titles like Minecraft, Plague Inc, and Stardew Valley as part of such lists because they offer a tonne of content at a minuscule cost when compared to PC and console prices.

If you're looking to splurge on mobile games, make sure to choose one of this list of the most popular paid iPhone and iPad games of 2023:

Minecraft

Heads Up!

Monopoly

Geometry Dash

Plague Inc.

Bloons TD 6

Red’s First Flight

Earn to Die 2

The Chase: Ultimate Edition

Incredibox

Stardew Valley

Five Nights at Freddy’s

Garten of Banban 2 1.

Poppy’s Playtime Chapter 1

What's been your favourite game this year? Here's a list of the top Apple Arcade games in 2023!