Apple Arcade is gearing up to release four new games in April 2024

Puyo Puyo Puzzle Pop, the classical puzzle matcher returns to mobile after nearly a decade

Super Monsters Ate My Condo+ is a chaotic action puzzler with fast gameplay

Sago Mini Trips+ is the perfect game to play with your little ones

Apple has just announced that three new games will be joining their subscription service, Apple Arcade, as part of the periodic content update next month. Whether you're a fan of classic puzzle games, chaotic action, or interactive adventures, there's something for everyone in the latest lineup of Arcade games that will be released on April 4th.

First up is Puyo Puyo Puzzle Pop by SEGA, the newest addition to the beloved Japanese matching puzzle game franchise. After nearly ten years, the game returns with an original story and 24 playable characters from across the series. You’re promised hours of addictive gameplay as you challenge yourself in the single-player mode or test your skills against friends in real-time multiplayer battles of up to four.

Next, we have Super Monsters Ate My Condo+ by PikPok, making its triumphant return with updated visuals and the same thrilling gameplay that made it a hit. Swipe and match coloured condos to feed the hungry monsters and score points in this chaotic action puzzle game. With its fast-paced gameplay and colourful graphics, the title is sure to provide endless entertainment.

Check out this list of the best games to play on Apple Arcade right now!

Last but not least, Sago Mini Trips+ by Sago Mini brings together four beloved preschool games. Join your friends on exciting adventures to far-off destinations, including road trips, boat rides, plane journeys, and train rides. With adorable characters and interactive gameplay, Sago Mini Trips+ is perfect for young children and the young at heart.

In addition to these new games, other titles on the catalogue will be updated with new content as well. Hello Kitty Island Adventure is gearing up to celebrate International Happiness Day next week, whereas Tamagotchi Adventure Kingdom will release the Antique Town region on March 14th. Finally, SpongeBob: Patty Pursuit will kick off a new Tale of the Deep chapter every week this month.

Apple Arcade is a gaming subscription service costing $6.99 a month or local equivalent.