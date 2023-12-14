War Planet Online has released a song called Hero Rising about recently added lieutenant Ayaka

Back in October, Gameloft announced the impending arrival of a new hero called Ayaka for War Planet Online. But, evidently, that wasn't sufficient enough to celebrate her debut in the RTS. Now the team has released a full-blown song to commemorate Ayaka's addition to the roster.

It's the first official song released for War Planet Online, although games putting out tracks is becoming more and more common. League of Legends, for instance, has several musical groups now, with Pentakill remaining the best, no matter how much internet popularity for K/DA and True Damage tries to convince me otherwise.

But I digress. Ayaka's official song is titled Hero Rising and was created by Tony Lateva, a motion artist from Gameloft Sofia. As well as the lieutenant herself, the track looks to celebrate heroism, quality and diversity. You can give it a listen by checking out the video below.

It's not a particularly in-your-face song, opting instead for a more laid-back poppy vibe that's certainly not what you might expect from a game about intense battles. But that does mean it's far easier to focus on the lyrics and take in the meaning.

If you missed Ayaka's arrival and are unfamiliar with her character, she plays a supporting role on the battlefield, with one ability reducing enemy armor and another bolstering the shields of ally mechs.

As for War Planet Online, it's a strategy MMO that sees you building up a base to defend from enemy attacks before deploying your own troops across the map. You can team up with other players to form a powerful alliance, combining your efforts to capture key locations.

War Planet Online is now available on the App Store and Google Play as a free-to-play game with in-app purchases. You can download it for your preferred platform using the links below.