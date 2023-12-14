Apple Arcade reveals upcoming games for January 2024

Apple Arcade has been on fire recently with a bunch of games releasing in November, followed by four new ones last week itself. With titles like Disney Dreamlight Valley and Sonic Dream Team, players are sure to be occupied for a while. We’re through with all the new additions for this year, but Apple has already revealed what 2024 will entail for subscribers by showcasing their January catalogue.

Tamagotchi Adventure Kingdom (January 4th)

The first title of 2024 packs quite the punch thanks to it being one of the most beloved virtual friend franchises of all time. Players will step into the shoes of the adorable hero Memetchi, as he tries to restore peace to Tamagotchi after it was devastated due to a mysterious force. With the game's diverse array of landscapes and an even larger cast, players will find themselves immersed in this whimsical journey that has something for all ages.

Cornsweeper (January 4th)

This unique title aims to spread warmth and the spirit of giving in everyone through gorgeous and hand-crafted level designs. It is a mind-sweep-em-up that tasks players with popping buttery popcorn while simultaneously avoiding explosions. Gameplay is heavily inspired by Jamaican culture and will feature lo-fi music fused with some reggae beats.

Blackjack by MobilityWare+ (January 4th)

January’s final game offers classic Blackjack action, a card game that may be easy to learn but is a challenge to master. But the title goes above and beyond the classic rules with new mechanics such as splitting and doubling down. Players can choose whatever table they want to play on, ranging from London to Barcelona, each offering a unique atmosphere. Progression systems and titles are also available, adding a more dynamic experience to the game.

Apple Arcade is a subscription-based gaming service that offers players a massive catalogue of games for $6.99 a month.