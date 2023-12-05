Mini Motorways launches Aurora Borealis update with new Reykjavik map and other improvements

The Dinosaur Polo Club team is celebrating the wintery season with a new update for Mini Motorways, letting players experience the stunning Northern Lights and all the cosy vibes that come with them. In particular, the new Aurora Borealis update offers a fresh map that you can tinker around with across lovely coves within the award-winning management sim.

Across the new Reykjavik map in the latest update for Mini Motorways, you can expect fresh Daily, Weekly and City Challenges to take on along with new Achievements to aim for. The latest update also comes with some welcome bug fixes and enhancements.

Brrr! ??Pack your scarf and woolies because we’re going to Reykjavík! The Aurora Borealis update has arrived in Mini Motorways, complete with a new map whose palette glows with the captivating colours of the polar lights. pic.twitter.com/PIDnIe90dx — Dinosaur Polo Club (@dinopoloclub) December 4, 2023

"Winter has arrived, and whether your December is one for family and exchanging gifts or just an excuse to step away from the grind, we've been tinkering away for a few months on our stunning new Aurora Borealis update to try to capture a bit of winter cosiness," says Casey Lucas-Quaid, Community Manager, Dinosaur Polo Club. "This is our final update of 2023, and we're thrilled to share what 2024 and beyond have planned for Mini Motorways!"

As a side note, the team is also sending their acknowledgements regarding the current volcanic threat in Grindavik, Iceland. "Our thoughts are with the people of Grindavik during this stressful time and we hope that this update can serve as a celebration of the beauty of Iceland’s beloved capital, Reykjavík."

If you're keen on joining in on all the beauty of the latest update, you can do so by downloading Mini Motorways on Apple Arcade. It's a subscription service that costs $6.99 a pop or your local equivalent, with a free trial for the first month.