Apex Legends Mobile’s beta version has been launched, and many players are having trouble figuring out how to change language in the game. So here is a step-by-step guide on how to change language in Apex Legends Mobile.

Open Apex Legends Mobile and go to settings

Go to language settings

Now select any of the languages from the available options and click on OK

Note: You will have to restart the game for the settings to be applied. So simply close the app and reopen it and you will find the new language settings applied.

Don’t worry. We understand that you might not be able to navigate to the settings tab then the language tab when everything is written in a foreign language. Therefore we have also attached a video for your reference, which will surely help you.

